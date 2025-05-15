PARROT: 2025 FIRST-QUARTER BUSINESS

2025 FIRST-QUARTER BUSINESS

The Parrot group, a European leader for professional microdrones, recorded €18.4m of consolidated revenues for the first quarter of 2025, with 17% growth (+18% at constant exchange rates). Following on from its good performances in 2024, the Group is innovating with next-generation microdrones and opening up new uses for photogrammetry, actively supporting its progress, particularly on international markets.

Unaudited REVENUES

IFRS, €m and % of revenues Q1 2025

3 months Q1 2024

3 months Change FY 2024

12 months Professional microdrones 10.5 57% 9.3 59% +13% 48.1 62% Photogrammetry 7.9 43% 6.4 41% +22% 29.9 38% PARROT GROUP TOTAL 18.4 100% 15.8 100% +17% 78.0 100%

Professional microdrones business

During the first quarter of 2025, the professional microdrones business recorded +13% growth (+14% at constant exchange rates), with revenues climbing to €10.5m, representing 57% of the Group's total revenues. This performance was buoyed by strong demand on several international markets, including North America, the United Kingdom and Japan.

The acceleration of deliveries, driven by changes in the US customs policy in the short term, highlights the agility and robustness of Parrot's industrial and logistics organization faced with growing demand. Alongside this, commercial activity levels continued to be very dynamic, with a number of tenders underway and several successes achieved in Northern and Eastern Europe.

A strategic milestone was reached in April 2025: the new generation of the ANAFI drone was added to the Blue UAS program's "cleared list" by the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) in the United States. This inclusion confirms that the next-generation ANAFI microdrone meets the American government's strict security and performance requirements. This paves the way for its adoption by the Department of Defense, federal agencies and other US government entities, while also contributing to greater international recognition, following the ANAFI USA, which has been on this list since 2021.

Photogrammetry business

The photogrammetry business is reporting +22% growth (+20% at constant exchange rates), with revenues of €7.9m, representing 43% of the Group's total revenues. This performance reflects the ramping up of the new software solutions, offsetting the gradual decline in legacy offerings. The increasingly widespread adoption of PIX4Dcatch, which can be used with both microdrones and smartphones or tablets, is opening up extensive new possibilities for the application of Pix4D's analysis and modeling technologies.

The commercial strategy, realigned around direct sales and Cloud solutions, is reflected in the major contracts signed with leading businesses and institutions in the United States, France, the United Kingdom, Japan and Brazil, incorporating Pix4D's photogrammetry solutions into their daily operations. This robust development is further strengthening the recurrence of the Group's business model, while confirming the growing appeal of its solutions around the world.

Outlook

Following a dynamic first quarter, growth in the second quarter of 2025 is expected to remain positive, but at a more moderate pace, against a backdrop of macroeconomic uncertainty. The Group is moving forward in line with its objective to capitalize on opportunities for growth in 2025, and working to get on track for profitability, while continuing to prioritize its capacity for innovation and the solidity of its industrial and logistics organization.

Next financial dates

Combined general meeting: Thursday June 5, 2025 from 9am

2025 second-quarter business and 2025 first-half earnings: Friday August 1, 2025

ABOUT PARROT

Parrot is Europe's leading commercial microUAV group. With a strong international presence, the Group designs, develops and markets a complementary range of micro-UAV equipment and image analysis software (photogrammetry) dedicated to companies, large groups and government organizations. Its offer is mainly centered on three vertical markets: (i) Surveillance and Public Safety, (ii) Inspection, 3D mapping and Geomatics, (iii) and Precision agriculture.

Its ANAFI range of microUAVs, recognized for their performance, robustness and ease of use, features an open source architecture and meets the highest cybersecurity standards. Its Pix4D photogrammetry software suite for mobile and drone mapping is based on advanced technical expertise and offers solutions tailored to the specificities of the verticals it addresses.

The Parrot Group, founded in 1994 by Henri Seydoux its Chairman, CEO and main shareholder, designs and develops its products in Europe, and is headquartered in Paris. Today, it has over 400 employees worldwide and carries out the vast majority of its sales internationally. Parrot has been listed on Euronext Paris since 2006 (FR0004038263 - PARRO). For more information: www.parrot.com, www.pix4d.com

