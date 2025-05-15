HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - HHLA reported that its first quarter profit after tax grew to 13.2 million euros from 3.3 million euros, prior year. Profit after tax and non-controlling interests was 7.9 million euros compared to a loss of 1.1 million euros. Profit per share was 0.10 euros compared to a loss of 0.01 euros. Operating result or EBIT rose by 86.6% to 32.5 million euros.The HHLA Group's revenue rose by 19.8% to 435.6 million euros from 363.6 million euros, a year ago.The company confirmed its outlook for the 2025 financial year.CEO Angela Titzrath said: 'The successful start to 2025 shows that our investments - particularly in the expansion of HHLA's European network - are paying off.'For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX