CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.The yen rose to an 8-day high of 173.87 against the Swiss franc, from yesterday's closing value of 174.24.Against the euro and the pound, the yen advanced to 3-day highs of 163.46 and 193.87 from Wednesday's closing quotes of 163.96 and 194.50, respectively.Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the yen edged up to 145.96 and 104.53 from yesterday's closing quotes of 146.64 and 104.91, respectively.Against the Australia and the New Zealand dollars, the yen climbed to a 3-day high of 93.96 and a 6-day high of 86.09 from Wednesday's closing quotes of 94.25 and 86.47, respectively.If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 172.00 against the franc, 161.00 against the euro, 190.00 against the pound, 142.00 against the greenback, 102.00 against the loonie, 91.00 against the aussie and 84.00 against the kiwi.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX