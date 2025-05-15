HAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Douglas Holding AG (DUGLY.PK, DUGLF.PK), a German perfumery and cosmetics company, reported Thursday narrower net loss in its second quarter, while Adjusted EBITDA and sales were lower than last year impacted by volatile environment and negative calendar effects. Further, DOUGLAS Group confirmed its outlook for fiscal 2025, which was revised in March.For the full year, the premium beauty retailer continues to expect sales of around 4.5 billion euros, an adjusted EBITDA margin of around 17 percent and a net income of around 175 million euros.In consideration of the global macroeconomic and political developments as well as the sentiment in the beauty markets, the company will set up a new mid-term forecast as part of the business planning for the upcoming years and will comment on that at the full-year reporting in December.Sander van der Laan, CEO DOUGLAS Group, said, 'The second quarter of 2024/25 was characterized by external factors that contributed to a heightened volatility in macroeconomic conditions and consumer behavior. We have responded decisively to the slowdown in the customer sentiment by initiating several measures to stabilize sales and to safeguard profitability. We are confident in our positioning and long-term strategy.'In the second quarter, net loss narrowed to 19.0 million euros from last year's loss of 41.3 million euros, mainly due to a substantially lower negative financial result as a result of the IPO proceeds and successful refinancing in 2024.EBITDA improved 14.5 percent to 122.0 million euros from last year's 106.6 million euros, corresponding to an increased margin of 13.0 percent from 11.1 percent a year ago. The growth was driven by significantly lower adjustments.Adjusted EBITDA came in at 122.4 million euros, down 16.1 percent from 145.9 million euros last year. Adjusted EBITDA margin fell to 13.0 percent from 15.2 percent a year ago.Group sales in the second quarter decreased 2 percent to 939.0 million euros from 958.4 million euros last year, as a result of the increasing market weakness and customer uncertainty. Like-for-like or LFL sales dropped 2.5 percent.Group sales excluding the sold-off online pharmacy Disapo decreased by 1.0 percent. Quarterly performance was also influenced by one less day of trading due to the leap year 2024 and the calendar shift of Easter into Q3.Sales in April 2025 were above previous year's figures.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX