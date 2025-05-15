Faron Pharmaceuticals: Faron Announces Acceptance of Bexmarilimab Data for Oral Presentation at EHA 2025 Congress

TURKU, FI / ACCESS Newswire / May 15, 2025 / Faron Pharmaceuticals (HEL:FARON)(LSE:FARN) - Overcoming immune resistance in HR-MDS: Detailed safety and efficacy Phase II data on bexmarilimab to be presented at EHA 2025

TURKU, FINLAND - Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (AIM:FARN)(First North:FARON), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel immunotherapies, today announced that data from its ongoing BEXMAB study evaluating bexmarilimab in patients with high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (HR-MDS) have been accepted for an oral presentation at the 30th European Hematology Association's (EHA 2025) Congress, taking place in Milan from June 12-15, 2025.

The oral presentation will feature detailed efficacy and safety results from the study of bexmarilimab in combination with standard-of-care (azacitidine) in frontline with HR-MDS and those with refractory or relapsed HR-MDS who have failed hypomethylating agent (HMA) therapies (r/r MDS). This follows the recent positive findings of the Phase II data f rom the BEXMAB study, and reaffirms bexmarilimab's mechanism of action and its potential in improving outcomes for patients with MDS.

Dr. Juho Jalkanen, CEO of Faron Pharmaceuticals, said:"We are thrilled to see bexmarilimab's data receive acceptance for oral presentation at EHA, following similar recognition at MDS and ASCO. This continued momentum reinforces our belief that bexmarilimab holds real promise as a much-needed therapeutic option for patients with higher-risk MDS, a rare and challenging condition with few effective treatments. We remain deeply committed to advancing its development and bringing meaningful innovation to those who need it most."

The details of the oral presentation are as follows:

Presentation title: Efficacy of Macrophage Checkpoint Clever-1 Inhibition with bexmarilimab plus Azacitidine in Myelodysplastic Syndrome: Results from the Ph1/2 BEXMAB Study

Session: Oral presentation

Presenter: Dr. Mika Kontro, MD, PhD

Date and Time: 15 June 2025 11:00 - 12:15 CEST

Location: Milan, Italy

Abstract no: S178

Further details will be shared closer to the conference dates.

About BEXMAB

The BEXMAB study is an open-label Phase I/II clinical trial investigating bexmarilimab in combination with standard of care (SoC) in the aggressive hematological malignancies of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS). The primary objective is to determine the safety and tolerability of bexmarilimab in combination with SoC (azacitidine) treatment. Directly targeting Clever-1 could limit the replication capacity of cancer cells, increase antigen presentation, ignite an immune response, and allow current treatments to be more effective. Clever-1 is highly expressed in both AML and MDS and associated with therapy resistance, limited T cell activation and poor outcomes.

About bexmarilimab

Bexmarilimab is Faron's wholly owned, investigational immunotherapy designed to overcome resistance to existing treatments and optimize clinical outcomes, by targeting myeloid cell function and igniting the immune system. Bexmarilimab binds to Clever-1, an immunosuppressive receptor found on macrophages leading to tumor growth and metastases (i.e. helps cancer evade the immune system). By targeting the Clever-1 receptor on macrophages, bexmarilimab alters the tumor microenvironment, reprogramming macrophages from an immunosuppressive (M2) state to an immunostimulatory (M1) one, upregulating interferon production and priming the immune system to attack tumors and sensitizing cancer cells to standard of care.

About Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Faron (AIM: FARN, First North: FARON) is a global, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on tackling cancers via novel immunotherapies. Its mission is to bring the promise of immunotherapy to a broader population by uncovering novel ways to control and harness the power of the immune system. The Company's lead asset is bexmarilimab , a novel anti-Clever-1 humanized antibody, with the potential to remove immunosuppression of cancers through reprogramming myeloid cell function. Bexmarilimab is being investigated in Phase I/II clinical trials as a potential therapy for patients with hematological cancers in combination with other standard treatments. Further information is available at www.faron.com

