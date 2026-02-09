Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd: Notice To The Extraordinary General Meeting

TURKU, FI / ACCESS Newswire / February 9, 2026 / Faron Pharmaceuticals (HEL:FARON)(LSE:FARN) - Shareholders of Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd (business ID: 2068285-4, the "Company") are notified of the Extraordinary General Meeting (the "EGM") to be held on 2 March 2026 at 10:00 a.m. EET (Finnish time) at Biocity, meeting room "Presidentti" at Tykistökatu 6, FI-20520 Turku, Finland. The registration of attendees and the distribution of voting slips will commence at the meeting venue at 9:30 a.m. EET (Finnish time).

A. MATTERS ON THE AGENDA OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

At the EGM the following matters will be considered:

§ 1 Opening of the meeting

§ 2 Calling the meeting to order

§ 3 Election of persons to scrutinise the minutes and to supervise the counting of votes

§ 4 Recording the legality of the meeting

§ 5 Recording the attendance at the meeting and adoption of the list of votes

§ 6 Authorising the Board to resolve on the rights offering

The Board proposes that the EGM authorises the Board to resolve on the issuance of a maximum of 80,000,000 new shares in a rights offering as follows:

The new shares to be issued based on the authorisation will be offered to the Company's shareholders for subscription pursuant to their pre-emptive subscription rights in the same proportion as they already hold shares in the Company. Shares that remain unsubscribed at the end of the subscription period of the rights offering on the basis of shareholders' pre-emptive subscription rights may be offered on a secondary basis for subscription to other shareholders or third parties. The Board is authorised to decide to whom such shares that remain unsubscribed, if any, are offered to. In the event that shares are to be issued to potential subscription guarantors in a secondary offering, the Company would be authorised to issue the shares to itself first without consideration to enable delivery versus payment in respect of such subscription guarantors (without the authorisation being exercised twice in respect of such shares). The Board is authorised to resolve on all other terms and conditions of the rights offering, including the subscription and payment period and the grounds for determining the subscription price.

The authorisation would be valid until 30 June 2026 and would not revoke the authorisation granted to the Board by the Annual General Meeting on 21 March 2025 to resolve on issuances of shares, option rights or other special rights entitling to shares.

§ 7 Closing of the meeting

B. DOCUMENTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

This notice, which includes the decision proposal on the agenda of the EGM, is available on the Company's website at https://www.faron.com/investors. The Company's annual report for 2024, including the financial statements, the report of the Board of Directors and the auditor's report, as well as other documents that shall be kept available for the shareholders according to the Finnish Limited Liability Companies Act, are available on the above-mentioned website no later than 23 February 2026. The decision proposal and other documents mentioned above will also be available at the EGM. Copies of these documents and of this notice will be sent to shareholders upon request.

The minutes of the EGM will be available on the above-mentioned website as of 16 March 2026 at the latest.

C. INSTRUCTIONS FOR THE PARTICIPANTS IN THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

1. The right to participate and registration

Each shareholder who on the record date of the EGM, 18 February 2026 is registered in the Company's shareholders' register held by Euroclear Finland Oy has the right to participate in the EGM. A shareholder whose shares are registered on their personal Finnish book-entry account is registered in the Company's shareholders' register. If you do not have a Finnish book-entry account, see section C.3 "Holder of nominee-registered shares (including depositary interest holders)".

A shareholder who is registered in the Company's shareholders' register and who wants to participate in the EGM should register for the meeting by no later than 10:00 a.m. EET (Finnish time) on 25 February 2026 by giving a prior notice of participation. The notice must be received before the end of the registration period. Notice of participation can be given:

by email to egm@faron.com or

by mail to Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd, attn. Kaisa Kyttä, Joukahaisenkatu 6, FI-20520 Turku, Finland.

When registering, a shareholder shall state their name, personal identification number / business identity code, address, telephone number and the name of a possible proxy representative, legal representative or assistant and the personal identification number of the proxy representative or legal representative. The personal data given by shareholders to the Company is used only in connection with the EGM and the necessary processing of related registrations.

Shareholders, and their authorised representatives or proxy representatives should be able to prove their identity and/or right of representation at the meeting venue upon request.

2. Proxy representative and powers of attorney

Shareholders may participate in the EGM and exercise their rights at the meeting by way of proxy representation. A proxy representative must present a dated power of attorney or other reliable proof of their authority to represent the shareholder.

If a shareholder participates in the EGM by means of several proxy representatives, who represent the shareholder with shares held in different book-entry accounts, the shares represented by each proxy representative shall be identified when registering for the EGM.

The Company offers the possibility for shareholders to designate the Company's employee, Paavo Koivisto, director of IR & Funding, as their proxy representative, to represent them at the EGM in accordance with the shareholder's voting instructions. Authorising the designated proxy representative will not accrue any costs for the shareholder, excluding possible postal fees for proxy documents.

Possible proxy documents should be sent by email to egm@faron.com and as originals to Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd, attn. Kaisa Kyttä, Joukahaisenkatu 6, FI-20520 Turku, Finland before the end of the registration period by which time the proxy documents must be received.

In addition to providing proxy documents, the shareholder or their proxy representative must take care of registering for the EGM in the manner described in this notice.

3. Holder of nominee-registered shares (including depositary interest holders)

A holder of nominee-registered shares (including depositary interest holders) has the right to participate in the EGM by virtue of such shares based on which the holder would be entitled to be registered in the Company's shareholders' register held by Euroclear Finland Oy on the EGM's record date of 18 February 2026.

Additionally, participation requires that the holder of nominee-registered shares is on the basis of such shares being temporarily registered in the Company's shareholders' register held by Euroclear Finland Oy by 10:00 EET (Finnish time) on 25 February 2026. In regard to nominee-registered shares, this constitutes due registration for the EGM.

A holder of nominee-registered shares is advised to request the necessary instructions regarding temporary registration in the shareholders' register, the issuing of proxy documents and registration for the EGM from their custodian bank without delay. A holder of nominee-registered shares shall note that custodian banks may apply deadlines for the registration and the provision of voting instructions of holders of nominee-registered shares. The account management organisation of the custodian bank must register a holder of nominee-registered shares who wants to participate in the EGM temporarily in the Company's shareholders' register by the above-mentioned time.

4. Other instructions and information

Pursuant to Chapter 5, Section 25 of the Finnish Limited Liability Companies Act, shareholders who are present at the EGM are entitled to request information regarding the matters on the agenda of the EGM.

Changes in shareholding occurring after the record date of the EGM do not affect the right to participate in the EGM or the number of votes held by a shareholder.

On the date of this notice, 9 February 2026, the total number of shares and votes in the Company is 119,472,660.

The EGM shall be held in Finnish, partially translated into English.

Turku, 9 February 2026

FARON PHARMACEUTICALS LTD

Board of Directors

THE NEW SHARES ISSUED IN THE PROPOSED RIGHTS OFFERING WILL NOT BE REGISTERED UNDER THE UNITED STATES SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED (THE "SECURITIES ACT"), OR UNDER THE SECURITIES LAWS OF ANY STATE OR OTHER JURISDICTION OF THE UNITED STATES, AND MAY NOT BE OFFERED, SOLD OR TRANSFERRED, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM THE UNITED STATES EXCEPT PURSUANT TO AN EXEMPTION FROM, OR IN A TRANSACTION NOT SUBJECT TO, THE REGISTRATION REQUIREMENTS OF THE SECURITIES ACT AND IN COMPLIANCE WITH ANY APPLICABLE SECURITIES LAWS OF ANY STATE OR OTHER JURISDICTION OF THE UNITED STATES.