AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - The Netherlands' unemployment rate decreased for the first time in nearly a year in April, though marginally, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.The seasonally adjusted ILO jobless rate dropped to 3.8 percent in April from 3.9 percent in March.In the corresponding month last year, the jobless rate was 3.7 percent.There were 387,000 unemployed people in April, down from 395,000 in the preceding month.The youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15-25 age group, also decreased to 8.8 percent from 8.9 percent.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX