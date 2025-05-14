Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.05.2025 22:06 Uhr
10 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc.: BridgeBio Pharma Reports Inducement Grants under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Finanznachrichten News

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBIO) ("BridgeBio" or the "Company"), a new type of biopharmaceutical company focused on genetic diseases, today announced that on May 9, 2025, the compensation committee of BridgeBio's board of directors approved equity grants to 36 new employees in restricted stock units for an aggregate of 101,974 shares of the Company's common stock. One-fourth of the shares underlying each employee's restricted stock units will vest on May 16, 2026, with one-twelfth of the remaining shares underlying each such employee's restricted stock units vesting on a quarterly basis thereafter, in each case, subject to each such employee's continued employment with the Company or one of its subsidiaries on such vesting dates. All of the above-described awards were made under BridgeBio's Amended and Restated 2019 Inducement Equity Plan (the "Plan").

The above-described awards were each granted as an inducement material to the employees entering into employment with the Company in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) and were granted pursuant to the terms of the Plan. The Plan was adopted by BridgeBio's board of directors in November 2019, and amended and restated on February 10, 2023 and on December 13, 2023.

About BridgeBio Pharma, Inc.
BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (BridgeBio) is a new type of biopharmaceutical company founded to discover, create, test and deliver transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers with clear genetic drivers. BridgeBio's pipeline of development programs ranges from early science to advanced clinical trials. BridgeBio was founded in 2015 and its team of experienced drug discoverers, developers, and innovators are committed to applying advances in genetic medicine to help patients as quickly as possible. For more information visit bridgebio.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

BridgeBio Media Contact:
Bubba Murarka, EVP Communications
contact@bridgebio.com
(650)-789-8220

BridgeBio Investor Contact:
Chinmay Shukla, VP IR & Strategic Finance
Chinmay.shukla@bridgebio.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
