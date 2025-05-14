Senvest Capital Inc. Reports Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2025

MONTREAL, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senvest Capital Inc. today reported a net loss attributable to common shareholders of ($332.0) million or ($136.14) per share for the three months ended March 31, 2025. This compares to net income attributable to common shareholders of $52.3 million or $21.17 per share for the same period in 2024

Financial statements are available online at Sedar+ www.sedarplus.ca

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (unaudited) (in millions of dollars, except per share amounts) For the three months ended 03/31/2025 03/31/2024 Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders ($332.0 ) $52.3 Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to common shareholders ($136.14 ) $21.17

Contact: George Malikotsis, Vice President Finance

(514) 281-8082

www.senvest.com