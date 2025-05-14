Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 15.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Verpasst du gerade die Buffett-Aktie der neuen Generation?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 923428 | ISIN: CA81731L1094 | Ticker-Symbol: 0SC
Frankfurt
15.05.25 | 08:06
187,00 Euro
0,00 % 0,00
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SENVEST CAPITAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SENVEST CAPITAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
187,00220,0010:21
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.05.2025 22:06 Uhr
12 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Senvest Capital Inc. Reports Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2025

Finanznachrichten News

MONTREAL, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senvest Capital Inc. today reported a net loss attributable to common shareholders of ($332.0) million or ($136.14) per share for the three months ended March 31, 2025. This compares to net income attributable to common shareholders of $52.3 million or $21.17 per share for the same period in 2024

Financial statements are available online at Sedar+ www.sedarplus.ca

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(unaudited)
(in millions of dollars, except per share amounts)
For the three months ended
03/31/2025 03/31/2024
Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders($332.0) $52.3
Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to common shareholders($136.14) $21.17

Contact: George Malikotsis, Vice President Finance
(514) 281-8082
www.senvest.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.