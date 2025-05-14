Senvest Capital Inc. Reports Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2025

MONTREAL, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senvest Capital Inc. today reported a net loss attributable to common shareholders of ($332.0) million or ($136.14) per share for the three months ended March 31, 2025. This compares to net income attributable to common shareholders of $52.3 million or $21.17 per share for the same period in 2024
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|(unaudited)
|(in millions of dollars, except per share amounts)
|For the three months ended
|03/31/2025
|03/31/2024
|Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders
|($332.0
|)
|$52.3
|Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to common shareholders
|($136.14
|)
|$21.17
Contact: George Malikotsis, Vice President Finance
(514) 281-8082
www.senvest.com
