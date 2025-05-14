Anzeige
WKN: A2QK6U | ISIN: CA42328X1042 | Ticker-Symbol: 3UD
Frankfurt
15.05.25 | 08:06
2,260 Euro
-2,59 % -0,060
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HELIOS FAIRFAX PARTNERS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HELIOS FAIRFAX PARTNERS CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,2602,30010:28
14.05.2025 23:06 Uhr
Helios Fairfax Partners Corporation: Results of Voting for Directors at Annual and Special Shareholders' Meeting

Finanznachrichten News

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helios Fairfax Partners Corporation (TSX: HFPC.U) ("HFP") announces the results of the vote on directors at the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on May 14, 2025.

All of the nominees listed in HFP's management proxy circular dated March 20, 2025 were elected as directors of the Company. The voting results are set forth in the table below:

Name of NomineeVote For
(Aggregate)		PercentageVote Against
(Aggregate)		Percentage
Kofi Adjepong-Boateng2,803,539,832100.011,2760.0
Ken Costa2,803,526,608100.024,5000.0
Katherine Cunningham2,803,526,508100.024,6000.0
Lt. Gen. (ret.) Roméo Dallaire2,803,532,043100.019,0650.0
Christopher D. Hodgson2,791,546,77199.612,004,3370.4
Tope Lawani2,803,524,598100.026,5100.0
Quinn McLean2,803,525,608100.025,5000.0
Sahar Nasr2,803,541,498100.09,6100.0
Babatunde Soyoye2,803,539,498100.011,6100.0
Masai Ujiri2,803,106,532100.0390,5760.0

Helios Fairfax Partners Corporation is an investment holding company whose investment objective is to achieve long term capital appreciation, while preserving capital, by investing in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in Africa and African businesses or other businesses with customers, suppliers or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, Africa.

For further information, contact:

Julia Gray
General Counsel & Corporate Secretary
(647) 243-9882		Neil Weber
Investor Relations
LodeRock Advisors
(647) 222-0574
neil.weber@loderockadvisors.com
www.loderockadvisors.com

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
