Helios Fairfax Partners Corporation: Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2025

TORONTO, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helios Fairfax Partners Corporation (TSX: HFPC.U) today announced its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2025. All dollar amounts in this news release are expressed in U.S. dollars except as otherwise noted. The financial results are derived from the interim consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IFRS Accounting Standards") applicable to the preparation of interim financial statements, including International Accounting Standard 34 Interim Financial Reporting, except as otherwise noted.

Management Commentary

"The first quarter of 2025 has provided an encouraging outlook for our investment portfolio as we continue to position the company for long-term growth," said Tope Lawani and Babatunde Soyoye, Co-CEOs of Helios Fairfax Partners. "Our disciplined approach to capital allocation remains focused on sectors benefiting from long-term secular trends in demographics and urbanization, and technology and innovation. Building on our successful deployment of capital across high-growth sectors in recent years, we remain committed to identifying and nurturing Africa's most promising businesses. The progress we have made in rebalancing our portfolio toward core investments positions us well to capitalize on emerging opportunities, and we continue to build a foundation for generating value-enhancing income from management fees and carried interest. These initiatives are designed to deliver competitive returns through investments in profitable, value-creating, and socially responsible businesses that drive shareholder value and contribute to Africa's economic growth."

Highlights During the First Quarter of 2025

Book value per share for the first quarter of 2025 was $3.85, compared to $3.84 in the fourth quarter of 2024.

HFP reported net earnings of $0.9 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to a net loss of $41.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

The increase in book value per share compared to the fourth quarter of 2024 and the net earnings in the first quarter of 2025 were primarily due to unrealized gains related to the Helios Managed Investments and TopCo LP Class A and interest income. These unrealized gains were offset by unrealized losses on the company's investment in TopCo LP Class B and increased expenses for the quarter related to the payment of the initial startup costs of Seven Rivers.

HFP deployed $2.5 million under the loan facility with Digital Ventures during the quarter.

HFP disposed of the remainder of its investment in Indirect equity interest in AGH.

Financial Position and Results of Operations

HFP reported net earnings of $0.9 million in the first quarter of 2025 compared to a net loss of $4.7 million in the comparable period of 2024. The net earnings include $13.2 million of net gains on its Helios Managed Investments, primarily driven by the strong performance of the underlying investments. The net earnings were partially offset by $3.2 million of net losses on its investment in TopCo LP, primarily driven by lower management fees for the Helios Strategies, which reduced the excess management fees to TopCo Class B, and a $2.3 million expense related to the initial startup costs of Seven Rivers.

Also included in the net earnings are expenses of $6.5 million, partially offset by interest income of $1.3 million. The increase in expenses compared to expenses incurred in 2024 primarily reflects the company's business decision to pay the initial startup costs of Seven Rivers.

The increase in book value per share to $3.85 as of March 31, 2025, compared to $3.84 as of December 31, 2024 was primarily from the unrealized gains on the company's investments in the Helios Managed Investments.

Included in book value per share is $31.3 million of cash and cash equivalents as at March 31, 2025. At March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, HFP had 108,179,127 common shares outstanding.

HFP's detailed first quarter report can be accessed at its website www.heliosinvestment.com/helios-fairfax-partners.

About Helios Fairfax Partners Corporation

Helios Fairfax Partners Corporation is an investment holding company whose investment objective is to achieve long term capital appreciation, while preserving capital, by investing in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in Africa and African businesses or other businesses with customers, suppliers or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, Africa.

