Helios Fairfax Partners Corporation: Helios Fairfax Partners Announces Appointment of Permanent Chief Financial Officer

TORONTO, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helios Fairfax Partners Corporation (TSX: HFPC.U) ("Helios Fairfax", "HFP" or the "company") today announced that Vitali Harwardt will join the company on November 3, 2025, and will assume the role of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Helios Fairfax Partners and its investment manager, Helios Investment Partners (HIP), effective January 1, 2026. Interim CFO, Michael Corcoran, will continue to lead the finance function until December 31, 2025, ensuring a seamless transition.

Mr. Harwardt is an accomplished finance leader with nearly two decades of experience across private equity, listed companies and global operations. He brings a strong track record in capital markets, M&A, tax and strategic finance in multi-jurisdictional environments.

Most recently, Mr. Harwardt served as Managing Director & CFO at EMH Partners, a leading European private equity firm with $1.8 billion in assets under management, where he led finance, accounting, valuation, tax, and risk functions while supporting portfolio company performance and investment activities. Previously, he held the position of Group CFO at Pictus Capital, a technology investment firm with a global portfolio. His public company experience includes serving as Head of Group Accounting, Tax & Reporting at Scout24 AG, an MDAX-listed technology company, and a senior finance role at ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, a major European media and technology corporation. He began his career at Deloitte and KPMG, where he managed large-scale finance transformation projects and M&A transactions.

Mr. Harwardt holds an MBA from Freie Universität Berlin and is both a qualified Chartered Accountant and Tax Advisor.

"We are thrilled to welcome Vitali as our new CFO," said Tope Lawani and Babatunde Soyoye, Co-CEOs of Helios Fairfax. "His extensive expertise in private equity, public markets and international finance, coupled with his proven ability to deliver operational excellence, makes him exceptionally well-suited to this role. Vitali's leadership will be instrumental in advancing both HFP and HIP. We would also like to thank Mike, our Interim CFO, for his steady leadership during this period. We are grateful that he and Vitali will overlap for two months to ensure a smooth transition, and we wish Mike the very best in his future endeavours."

About Helios Fairfax Partners Corporation

Helios Fairfax Partners Corporation is an investment holding company whose investment objective is to achieve long term capital appreciation, while preserving capital, by investing in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in Africa and African businesses or other businesses with customers, suppliers or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, Africa.

