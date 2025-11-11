Helios Fairfax Partners Corporation: Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2025

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helios Fairfax Partners Corporation (TSX: HFPC.U) today announced its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025. All dollar amounts in this news release are expressed in U.S. dollars except as otherwise noted. The financial results are derived from the interim consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IFRS Accounting Standards") applicable to the preparation of interim financial statements, including International Accounting Standard 34 Interim Financial Reporting, except as otherwise noted.

Management Commentary

"The third quarter of 2025 delivered another period of growth in book value and strong net earnings, reflecting

continued momentum across our Helios Managed Investments and the value created from the underlying Helios platform," said Tope Lawani and Babatunde Soyoye, Co-CEOs of Helios Fairfax Partners. "Our carried interest exposure benefited from our first investment in the Helios CLEAR fund as well as overall strong performance in Helios Fund IV. We also advanced the development of strategies including Helios Sports & Entertainment. With the first close of Helios Fund V and growing investor interest across our platform, we remain confident in our ability to generate sustained capital appreciation and long-term value for our shareholders."

Highlights During and Subsequent to the Third Quarter of 2025

Book value per share for the third quarter of 2025 was $4.05, compared to $3.96 in the second quarter of 2025.

HFP reported net earnings of $9.7 million for the third quarter of 2025, compared to net earnings of $11.6 million in the second quarter of 2025.

The increase in book value per share compared to the second quarter of 2025 and the net earnings in the third quarter of 2025 were primarily due to unrealized gains related to the Helios Managed Investments and TopCo LP Class A and B Limited Partnership Interests. These unrealized gains were offset by unrealized losses on the company's investment in Indirect equity investment in Nova Pioneer.

HFP deployed $4.5 million under the $10 million loan facility with HSEG during the quarter.

HFP funded capital calls of $0.6 million for Helios Fund V during the quarter.

HFP committed to investing $20.0 million in Helios Fund V, which completed its first close. HFP also committed to contribute $2.0 million in respect of the management team commitment for Helios Fund V, which will entitle HFP to a 50% share of any carried interest that the fund generates in the future through its ownership of TopCo LP Class A. Through its ownership of TopCo LP Class B, HFP will also be entitled to receive Excess Management Fees from this fund.

Financial Position and Results of Operations

HFP reported net earnings of $9.7 million in the third quarter of 2025 compared to net earnings of $4.0 million in the comparable period of 2024. The net earnings include $12.5 million of net gains on its Helios Managed Investments, primarily driven by the strong performance of the underlying investments. The net earnings also included a net gain of $7.4 million on its investment in TopCo LP Class A Limited Partnership Interest, primarily driven by the completion of the first investment by Helios CLEAR Fund, which contributed to the recognition of expected carried interest, as well as improved expectations of value realization from the underlying investments, and a net gain of $2.5 million on its investment in TopCo LP Class B Limited Partnership Interest, primarily driven by an increase in forecasted management fee revenue.

HFP reported net earnings of $22.1 million in the first nine months of 2025 compared to a net loss of $17.2 million in the comparable period of 2024. The net earnings include $48.2 million of net gains on its Helios Managed Investments, primarily driven by the strong performance of the underlying investments and $7.8 million of net gains on its investment in TopCo LP, primarily driven by the completion of the first investment by Helios CLEAR Fund, which contributed to the recognition of expected carried interest, as well as improved expectations of value realization to TopCo LP Class A Limited Partnership Interest from the underlying investments.

Also impacting net earnings for the first nine months of 2025 were expenses of $16.7 million, partially offset by interest income of $4.0 million. The increase in expenses compared to expenses incurred for the comparable period in 2024 primarily reflects the company's business decision to pay $2.7 million for certain expenses of Helios Seven Rivers Fund.

The increase in book value per share to $4.05 as of September 30, 2025, compared to $3.84 as of December 31, 2024 was primarily from the unrealized gains on the company's investments in the Helios Managed Investments.

Included in book value per share is $15.5 million of cash and cash equivalents as at September 30, 2025. At September 30, 2025, HFP had 108,291,576 common shares outstanding, as compared to 108,179,127 at December 31, 2024.

HFP's detailed third quarter report can be accessed at its website www.heliosinvestment.com/helios-fairfax-partners.

About Helios Fairfax Partners Corporation

Helios Fairfax Partners Corporation is an investment holding company whose investment objective is to achieve long term capital appreciation, while preserving capital, by investing in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in Africa and African businesses or other businesses with customers, suppliers or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, Africa.

GLOSSARY OF NON-GAAP AND OTHER FINANCIAL MEASURES

Management analyzes and assesses the financial position of the consolidated company in various ways. The measure included in this news release, which has been used consistently and disclosed regularly in the company's Annual Reports and interim financial reporting, does not have a prescribed meaning under IFRS Accounting Standards and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. This measure is described below.

Book value per share - The company considers book value per share a key performance measure in evaluating its objective of long-term capital appreciation, while preserving capital. Book value per share is a key performance measure of the company and is closely monitored. This measure is calculated by the company as common shareholders' equity divided by the number of common shares outstanding.