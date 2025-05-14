Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 15.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Verpasst du gerade die Buffett-Aktie der neuen Generation?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1CVWJ | ISIN: CA38216R1001 | Ticker-Symbol: O3Z
Frankfurt
15.05.25 | 08:31
7,500 Euro
-1,32 % -0,100
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GOODFELLOW INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GOODFELLOW INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,4507,85010:29
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.05.2025 23:06 Uhr
19 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Goodfellow Inc.: Goodfellow Reports the Results of its Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Finanznachrichten News

DELSON, Quebec, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodfellow Inc. (TSX: GDL) (the "Company" or "Goodfellow") announces that all resolutions presented to the shareholders at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held today were passed.

The total number of shares represented by shareholders in person and by proxy at the Meeting was 5,926,983 representing 70.38% of the Company's outstanding shares.

1. Election of Directors

The six (6) nominees for directors proposed by management of the Company were elected pursuant to a vote by ballot. Final voting results on the election of the directors are as follows:

NomineeVotes For% ForVotes Against% Against
Alain Côté4,929,52583.32%986,98816.68%
David A. Goodfellow3,787,06064.01%2,129,45335.99%
G. Douglas Goodfellow3,787,06064.01%2,129,45335.99%
Robert Hall4,928,80083.31%987,71316.69%
Marie-Hélène Nolet5,895,58499.65%20,9290.35%
Sarah Prichard3,879,63765.57%2,036,87634.43%

2. Appointment of Auditor

KPMG LLP was reappointed as the Company's auditor pursuant to a vote by ballot. In all, 5,912,734 votes representing 99.76% of the votes cast were in favour of KPMG LLP and 14,249 votes representing 0.24% of the votes cast have withheld from voting.

The Company has filed a report of voting results on all resolutions voted on at the Meeting on SEDAR
(www.sedarplus.ca).

About Goodfellow

Goodfellow is a diversified manufacturer of value-added lumber products, as well as a wholesale distributor of building materials and floor coverings. With a distribution footprint from coast-to-coast in Canada and in the Northeastern U.S., Goodfellow effectively serves commercial and residential sectors through lumber yard retailer networks, manufacturers, industrial and infrastructure project partners, and floor covering specialists. Goodfellow also leverages its value-added product capabilities to serve lumber markets internationally. Goodfellow Inc. is a publicly traded company, and its shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "GDL".

From:
 Goodfellow Inc.
Patrick Goodfellow
President and CEO
T: 450 635-6511
F: 450 635-3730
info@goodfellowinc.com

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.