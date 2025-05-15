Anzeige
Freehold Royalties Ltd.: Freehold Royalties Announces Results from Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Finanznachrichten News

CALGARY, Alberta, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freehold Royalties Ltd. (Freehold or the Company) (TSX:FRU) announced today that all nominees listed in its notice of meeting and information circular dated March 26, 2025 were elected as directors of Freehold at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the Meeting) held today. In addition, all other matters considered at the Meeting were approved by Freehold's shareholders.

A replay of the Meeting is available on our website at the below link, under the 2025 Annual Meeting of Shareholders:
https://freeholdroyalties.com/investors/events-and-presentations/

The results of the votes on the director nominees are as follows:

NomineeVotes For (%)Votes Withheld (%)
Gary R. Bugeaud98.021.98
Maureen E. Howe98.561.44
J. Douglas Kay76.5123.49
Kimberley E. Lynch Proctor97.182.82
Valerie A. Mitchell97.792.21
Marvin. F. Romanow97.812.19
Mathieu M. Roy98.391.61
David M. Spyker99.160.84
Aidan M. Walsh98.751.25

KPMG LLP was appointed as the auditors of Freehold with 93.69% of the shares represented at the Meeting voting in favour of their appointment.

The resolution to accept Freehold's approach to executive compensation was approved by 95.14% of the shares represented at the Meeting voting in favour of the resolution.

Freehold is uniquely positioned as a leading North American energy royalty company with approximately 6.1 million gross acres in Canada and approximately 1.2 million gross drilling acres in the United States. Freehold's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canada under the symbol FRU.

For further information contact
Freehold Royalties Ltd.
Todd McBride, CPA, CMANick Thomson, CFA
Investor RelationsInvestor Relations & Capital Markets
t. 403.221.0833t. 403.221.0874
e. tmcbride@freeholdroyalties.come. nthomson@freeholdroyalties.com

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.