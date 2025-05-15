Lonza Group AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Lonza Appoints Andreas Bohrer as Chief Legal & Corporate Affairs Officer



15.05.2025 / 09:00 CET/CEST



Andreas Bohrer has served as Lonza's Group General Counsel and Company Secretary since 2015

As of 1 July 2025, Andreas joins Lonza's Executive Committee as Chief Legal & Corporate Affairs Officer

Andreas also represents Lonza as the Chair of SwissHoldings, and is a Board Member of Scienceindustries and Member of the Board Committee of Economiesuisse Basel, Switzerland, 15 May 2025 - Lonza has appointed Andreas Bohrer to the newly created role of Chief Legal & Corporate Affairs Officer. Effective 1 July 2025, Andreas will also become a member of the company's Executive Committee (EC).



Andreas has served as Lonza's Group General Counsel and Company Secretary since 2015. During his tenure, he has overseen the company's Legal, Ethics & Compliance and IP functions, alongside Sustainability and ESG, Enterprise Risk Management, Insurance Management and Public Affairs. Between 2020 and 2022, Andreas led Lonza's global Coronavirus Task Force, playing a pivotal role in the company's response to the Covid-19 pandemic.



In addition to his executive responsibilities at Lonza, Andreas represents Lonza as the Chair of SwissHoldings, a Board Member of Scienceindustries, and a Member of the Board Committee of Economiesuisse in the industry associations that are relevant to Lonza Group.



Before joining Lonza, Andreas was General Counsel and a member of the EC for the Novartis Animal Health Division. He began his career at international law firms in New York, Zurich, and Geneva, and later spent seven years at UBS, holding a range of senior positions within the Legal function.



Wolfgang Wienand, CEO, Lonza, commented: "Andreas' promotion into this newly created role is testament to the breadth and depth of his contributions to Lonza over the past decade, as well as his effective leadership across our company. On behalf of the EC, I warmly congratulate Andreas on his appointment and look forward to his continued impact in this new role." Note to editors:

A high-resolution image of Andreas is available here . About Lonza

Lonza is one of the world's largest contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) dedicated to serving the healthcare industry. Working across five continents, our global team of around 18,500 colleagues works alongside pharma and biotech companies to turn their breakthrough innovations into viable therapies. We support our customers in bringing life-saving and life-enhancing treatments to patients worldwide with a combination of cutting-edge science, smart technology and lean manufacturing.



Our company generated sales of CHF 6.6 billion with a CORE EBITDA of CHF 1.9 billion in Full-Year 2024.



