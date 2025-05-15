Lonza Group AG
Basel, Switzerland, 15 May 2025 - Lonza has appointed Andreas Bohrer to the newly created role of Chief Legal & Corporate Affairs Officer. Effective 1 July 2025, Andreas will also become a member of the company's Executive Committee (EC).
About Lonza
