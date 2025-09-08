Anzeige
WKN: 928619 | ISIN: CH0013841017 | Ticker-Symbol: LO3
Tradegate
08.09.25 | 09:30
612,00 Euro
-1,07 % -6,60
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
SMI
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
LONZA GROUP AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LONZA GROUP AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
612,60613,4009:44
613,20613,4009:43
PR Newswire
08.09.2025 09:06 Uhr
156 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ToolGen Files Patent Infringement Lawsuit Against Lonza in the Netherlands

  • Lawsuit filed against Lonza, the Dutch manufacturer of the world's first CRISPR-based genome editing therapy, CASGEVY
  • Second European action following UK litigation, enforcing ToolGen's rights to fundamental CRISPR-Cas9 RNP technology

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ToolGen, Inc. (KOSDAQ: 199800), a global leader in genome editing technology, today announced that it has filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Lonza Netherlands B.V., a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) that produces CASGEVY, the world's first approved CRISPR-based gene therapy. The case was filed with the District Court of The Hague.

ToolGen Logo

The lawsuit charges that Lonza, in its production of Vertex's CASGEVY at its Dutch facility, infringes ToolGen's European patent (EP 4 357 457) covering CRISPR-Cas9 RNP technology.

CASGEVY, developed by Vertex Pharmaceuticals and CRISPR Therapeutics, is the world's first gene-editing therapy approved for sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia. It has been authorized in the United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. Under a long-term supply agreement with Vertex, Lonza manufactures CASGEVY at its Netherlands site.

This Dutch action follows ToolGen's UK lawsuit filed in April against parties involved in CASGEVY's sale and production. By targeting a key European production hub, ToolGen aims to reaffirm the importance of its foundational CRISPR-Cas9 RNP technology and strengthen protection of its intellectual property rights.

"Behind the successful commercialization of CASGEVY lies the pivotal role of ToolGen's proprietary CRISPR-Cas9 RNP platform," said Jong Sang Ryu, CEO of ToolGen. "Toolgen filed this lawsuit because it cannot accept the unauthorized use of its proprietary technology. The lawsuit is not intended to restrict patient access to life-changing therapies, but to secure fair recognition and just compensation for the value of ToolGen's innovations. We remain open to exploring an amicable resolution of the dispute, ultimately fostering a sustainable and mutually beneficial ecosystem."

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2668732/5493800/Toolgen_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/toolgen-files-patent-infringement-lawsuit-against-lonza-in-the-netherlands-302548662.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
