Lonza's Synaffix Collaborates with Qurient Therapeutics to Enable Development of Dual-Payload ADC

License agreement centered around technology enabling dual-payload ADC

Unique combination of Synaffix's exatecan-based technology with Qurient's CDK7 inhibitor

AMSTERDAM and SEONGNAM-SI, South Korea , Sept. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Synaffix B.V. ("Synaffix"), a Lonza company (SWX:LONN) focused on commercializing its clinical-stage platform technology for the development of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) with potential best-in-class therapeutic index, today jointly announced that it has entered into a licensing agreement with Qurient Co., Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in South Korea, for the development of a dual-payload ADC.

Dual-payload ADCs are designed to deliver two separate cytotoxic agents with distinct mechanisms of action to target cancer cells, aiming to enhance therapeutic efficacy and mitigate payload resistance. Their therapeutic promise can potentially expand the current range of effective treatments while minimizing toxicity to healthy tissues, especially in refractory cancer cases.

The collaboration aims to develop a dual-payload ADC consisting of Synaffix's exatecan-based technology and Qurient's CDK7 inhibitor, aiming to target unmet medical needs in solid tumors. Under the terms of the agreement, Qurient will gain access to Lonza's clinical-stage, site-specific ADC technology platform powered by Synaffix services including GlycoConnect® antibody conjugation, HydraSpace® polar spacer, and exatecan-based linker-payload technologies, as well as Lonza's market-leading expertise and experience in developing and manufacturing bioconjugates.

Lonza will manufacture components related to its proprietary Synaffix technologies, and Qurient will perform the research, development, manufacturing and commercialization of the ADC, and manufacturing of Qurient's CDK7 inhibitor.

Peter van de Sande, Head of Synaffix, said: "This licensing collaboration with Qurient signifies the versatility of our industry-leading ADC platform technology. Enabling the development of a dual-payload ADC built with Synaffix technology reflects our drive to continue pioneering innovation in the field."

Kiyean Nam, CEO at Qurient, said: "Dual-payload ADCs represent the next frontier in targeted antibody therapeutics, and we look forward to advancing this novel combination of our CDK7 inhibitor and Synaffix's SYNtecan linker-payload. The combination of our proprietary technology with Synaffix's industry-leading platform has the potential to be applicable to a wider range of targets and antibodies, and we look forward to exploring those possibilities in the future."

Synaffix

Synaffix B.V. is a biotechnology company that enables ADC product candidates using its clinical-stage, site-specific ADC technology platform based on GlycoConnect®, HydraSpace® and toxSYN® technologies, that together enable any company with an antibody to develop proprietary best-in-class ADC products under a single license from Synaffix.

The Synaffix platform enables a rapid timeline to clinic due to the established supply chain of technology components. Synaffix holds granted patents to its technology. The business model of Synaffix is target-specific technology out-licensing, as exemplified through its partner pipeline.

Synaffix was fully acquired by Lonza in June 2023.

For more information about Synaffix's ADC platform technology, please visit: https://synaffix.com/platform/technology/

Lonza

Lonza is one of the world's largest development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs). Working across five continents, our global team of more than 19,000 colleagues works alongside pharma and biotech companies to turn their breakthrough innovations into viable therapies. We support our customers in bringing life-saving and life-enhancing treatments to patients worldwide with a combination of cutting-edge science, smart technology and lean manufacturing.

Our company generated sales of CHF 3.6 billion with a CORE EBITDA of CHF 1.1 billion in Half-Year 2025. Find out more at www.lonza.com

Qurient Co., Ltd.

Qurient Co., Ltd. is a public clinical-stage biotechnology company headquartered in South Korea and listed on KOSDAQ, with a mission to develop innovative medicines and targeted therapies across oncology and infectious diseases. The company's pipeline includes mocaciclib (Q901), a CDK7 inhibitor targeting transcriptionally addicted cancers; adrixetinib (Q702), an AXL/MER/CSF1R inhibitor being explored for chronic graft-versus-host disease (cGvHD) and oncology indications; and telacebec (Q203), a first-in-class antibiotic in late-stage development for Tuberculosis, Buruli ulcer and other mycobacterial diseases. Qurient combines strong translational research expertise with global partnerships to advance programs from discovery through clinical development. By strategically focusing on high-unmet-need indications such as hard-to-treat cancers, drug-resistant mycobacteria, and immune-driven diseases, Qurient positions itself at the intersection of precision oncology and infectious disease innovation. For more information, please visit www.qurient.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lonzas-synaffix-collaborates-with-qurient-therapeutics-to-enable-development-of-dual-payload-adc-302566445.html