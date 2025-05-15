Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 15.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Verpasst du gerade die Buffett-Aktie der neuen Generation?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14WES | ISIN: CA83179X1087 | Ticker-Symbol: C7J1
Frankfurt
15.05.25 | 09:59
15,744 Euro
-0,87 % -0,138
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SMARTCENTRES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SMARTCENTRES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,97017,44210:30
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.05.2025 03:24 Uhr
28 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Smart Real Estate Investment Trust: SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Holders of Units and Special Voting Units

Finanznachrichten News

TORONTO, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust ("SmartCentres" or the "Trust") (TSX:SRU.UN) announced today the voting results from its Annual General Meeting of the holders of Units and Special Voting Units (the "Meeting") held today.

The total number of Units and Special Voting Units of SmartCentres ("Units" and "SVUs", respectively) represented by holders of Units and SVUs (collectively, "Unitholders") that voted in connection with the Meeting was 63,447,954 Units and 42,327,173 SVUs, representing in total 56.56% of SmartCentres' issued and outstanding Units and SVUs. At the Meeting, Unitholders voted in favour of all items of business, including fixing the number of trustees to be elected or appointed at the Meeting and the election of each of the six trustee nominees proposed by management. The voting results for the election of trustees based on the Units and SVUs represented at the Meeting were as follows:

# Votes For% Votes For# Votes Withheld% Votes Withheld
Janet Bannister104,343,84699.05%1,005,2130.95%
Neil Cunningham104,436,34399.13%912,7150.87%
Garry Foster103,669,40298.41%1,679,6581.59%
Sylvie Lachance104,533,85999.23%815,2020.77%
Sharm Powell103,060,73097.83%2,288,3282.17%
Michael Young103,103,25497.87%2,245,7062.13%

At the Meeting, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was appointed as the auditor of SmartCentres. Also, 98.08% of Unitholders voted in favour of accepting SmartCentres' approach to executive compensation (i.e. say-on-pay), as more particularly set forth in SmartCentres' Management Information Circular dated April 1, 2025.

Detailed voting results for the Meeting are available under SmartCentres' profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About SmartCentres

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class and growing mixed-use portfolio featuring 196 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $11.9 billion in assets and owns 35.4 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail and first-class office properties with 98.4% in place and committed occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

For more information, please visit www.smartcentres.com or contact:

Mitchell Goldhar
Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
(905) 326-6400 ext. 7674
mgoldhar@smartcentres.com		Peter Slan
Chief Financial Officer
(905) 326-6400 ext. 7571
pslan@smartcentres.com

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.