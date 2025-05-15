Anzeige
WKN: 925631 | ISIN: FR0000072373 | Ticker-Symbol: EGID
Frankfurt
15.05.25 | 08:03
0,514 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.05.2025 08:06 Uhr
Egide: temporary transfer of the EGIDE shares to the « Penalty Bench » compartment from May 16th 2025

Finanznachrichten News

Bollène (France), May 15, 2025 - 08:00 am (CET)
Press Release

Temporary transfer of the EGIDE shares to
the « Penalty Bench » compartment from May 16th 2025

Egide Group (Euronext Growth Paris- ISIN: FR0000072373 - Ticker: ALGID), worldwide provider of hermetic packages and connectors and heat dissipation solutions for sensitive electronic components, informs its shareholders that because of the delay of the publication of its 2024 Annual Financial Report and in accordance with article 7.3.1 of the Euronext Growth Rules, Euronext has taken the decision to transfer EGIDE shares to the Penalty Bench effective May 16, 2025.

This decision was communicated to the company on May 14, 2025.

Exit from this compartment will be automatic once Egide publishes its Annual Financial Report for the year ending December 31, 2024.

In theory, there are no consequences for shareholders and investors, who can continue to trade in EGIDE shares under the usual conditions. However, some trading institutions do not allow the purchase of shares on this listing group. Egide Group invites investors to contact their bank.

Egide Group would like to remind its shareholders that the publication of the 2024 Annual Financial Report, initially scheduled for April 30, 2025, has been postponed to allow the audit process to be fully completed. The date of the Annual General Meeting will be announced at a later date, once the audit schedule has been finalized.

The Group will inform the market as soon as possible of the new publication date for the 2024 Annual Financial Report and the definitive date of the Annual General Meeting, in compliance with the applicable regulatory deadlines.

FINANCIAL CALENDAR

2025 HY Revenue: July 30, 2025
2025 HY Results: October 20, 2025

CONTACTS

EGIDE David HIEN CEO +33 4 90 30 35 98 dhien@fr.egide-group.com





FIN'EXTENSO Isabelle APRILE Financial communications Agency +33 6 17 38 61 78 i.aprile@finextenso.fr

About EGIDE GROUP - Keep up to date with all the Group's news online: www.egide-group.com and LinkedIn

Egide is a group with an international dimension, specialized in the manufacture of hermetic packages and heat dissipation solutions for sensitive electronic components. It operates in cutting edge markets with strong technology barriers to entry in all critical industry segments (Thermal Imaging. Optronics. High-Frequency. Power Units…). Egide is the only pure player in this market niche with manufacturing bases in France and the United States.

EGIDE is listed on Euronext Growth Paris- ISIN: FR0000072373 - Ticker: ALGID


