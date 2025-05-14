Anzeige
PR Newswire
14.05.2025 23:15 Uhr
23 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Tungray Technologies Inc Reports 2024 Full Year Financial Results

Finanznachrichten News

SINGAPORE, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tungray Technologies Inc ("Tungray" or the "Company"), a global Engineer-to-Order (ETO) company, today reported its financial results for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024.

Full Year 2024 Financial Highlights

  • Total revenues for the year ended December 31, 2024 decreased by 10.8% to $12.8 million, compared to $14.4 million for 2023.
  • Gross margin for the year ended December 31, 2024 was 43.7%, compared to 46.7% for 2023.
  • Operating loss for the year ended December 31, 2024 was $0.7 million, compared to an operating income of $1.1 million for 2023.
  • Net loss for the year ended December 31, 2024 was $0.6 million, compared to net income of $0.8 million for 2023.

Recent Developments and Strategic Highlights:

Cost-Cutting Measures:
The Company has implemented targeted cost control actions aimed at reducing expenses, enhancing operational efficiency, and renegotiating supplier contracts.

These actions include:

  • Identifying and utilizing high-trade volume suppliers.
  • Leveraging volume to negotiate favorable rates for common-use components.

Revenue Enhancement:
To drive sales growth, the Company is exploring potential horizontal strategic partnerships to access new, high-value capabilities.

These initiatives include:

  • Introducing new lines of business through potential partnerships with existing companies.
    • Utilizing the "market-for-tech" model to leverage Singapore's hub position for regional business expansion.
    • Exploring technologies and services such as metal 3D printing for precision engineering, standardized manufacturing of medical components, and contract repair work for aviation components, such as aircraft engine fan blades and turbines.
  • Enhancing sales and market penetration by hiring a dedicated business-focused market and sales manager. This initiative will focus on:
    • Increasing market penetration of non-printer related markets in the Southeast Asia (SEA) region.
    • Focusing primarily on the semiconductor, automotive and non-printer related consumer product sectors.

Management Commentary

Mr. Wanjun Yao, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Tungray, commented, "Despite ongoing pressure on revenue and profitability in 2024, we successfully expanded our customer base. This pressure was partly driven by lower revenue per customer, resulting from shifts in sales mix, pricing strategies, order volumes, and broader market conditions. For example, as of year 2024, China and Singapore's manufacturing automation industry was experiencing intense price competition, driven by overcapacity, economic pressures. To address these challenges, we remain focused on strengthening customer retention, enhancing service offerings, and expanding high-value customer relationships to support sustainable revenue growth."

"While navigating these market dynamics, we remain committed to delivering sustainable, innovative growth, underscored by a 34.3% increase in R&D year-over-year. In 2024, this investment supported the launch of over a dozen new projects aimed at expanding our product portfolio, accelerating innovation, and strengthening our competitive position. These ongoing efforts are designed to ensure we are well-positioned for long-term success as the market stabilizes."

"Looking ahead to 2025 and beyond, we continue to adapt to an evolving market landscape. We are actively exploring 3D metal printing solutions aimed at delivering value-added solutions to both existing and prospective customers in high-end sectors such as commercial aviation, offshore marine, and oil & gas industries. Our focus remains on delivering long-term shareholder value while strategically positioning the company for sustainable growth and success in a dynamic market environment," Mr, Yao added.

Fiscal 2024 Financial Results

Total Revenues

Total revenues decreased by 10.8% to $12.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to $14.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2023.

  • Revenues from customized products decreased by $1.6 million or 13.6% for the year ended December 31, 2024, primarily driven by the sales price decrease due to competitive dynamics and strategic decisions to retain market share.
  • Revenues from standardized products increased by $42,000, or 1.6% for the year ended December 31, 2024, mainly due to the increase in sales volume, offset by the reduction in average selling prices across key production lines to retain market share.

Cost of Revenues

Total costs decreased by 5.7% to $7.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to $7.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2023.

  • The cost of revenues for customized products down by $0.5 million, or 9.9% for the year ended December 31, 2024, driven by sales volume decrease.
  • The cost of revenues for standardized products increased by $93,000, or 4.1% for the year ended December 31, 2024, as a result of improved sales volume.

Gross Profit

Gross profit was $5.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, representing a decrease of 16.6% year over year from $6.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. Gross margin was 43.7% for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to 46.7% for 2023.

  • Gross profit for customized products was $5.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, a decrease of 16.8% as compared to $6.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. Gross margin for customized products was 52.1% for the year ended December 31, 2024, and 54.1% for the year ended December 31, 2023. The decrease was mainly due to the decrease of unit selling prices and the increase of labor costs.
  • Gross profit for standardized products was $0.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2024 compared to $0.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. Gross margin for standardized products was 12.0% for the year ended December 31, 2024, and 14.2% for the year ended December 31, 2023. The decrease was due to pricing decrease for retaining the market share.

Operating Expenses

Total operating expenses were $6.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, representing an increase of 11.4% year over year from $5.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2023.

  • Selling expenses increased by $0.2 million or 41.3% from $0.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2023 to $0.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2024. The increase was mainly due to higher advertising, travel, hospitality and compensation expense related to business expansion and efforts to enhance product quality.
  • General and administrative expenses increased by $0.2 million or 4.5% from $4.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2023 to $4.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2024. The increase was mainly due to the increase in (i) professional service fee of approximately $244,000 associated with IPO which are not capitalized, (ii) depreciation expense of approximately $152,000 due to new purchase of machines, and (iii) insurance expenses of approximately $89,000 for Directors and Officers Liability insurance during the year ended December 31, 2024. The increase was offset by the decrease of (i) salaries and wages expenses of approximately $173,000 due to workforce elimination to cut costs during the year ended December 31, 2024, (ii) travel expense, meals and entertainment expense of approximately $72,000 for cost enhancement.
    R&D expenses increased by 34.3% for the year ended December 31, 2024 as compared with the year ended December 31, 2023. The increase was driven by the previously announced initiatives aimed at strengthening product offerings, advancing innovation, and maintaining market competitiveness.

(Loss) Income from operations

Loss from operations was $0.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to income from operations of $1.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2023.

Total Other Income, net

Total other income was $0.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to total other income of $0.2 for the year ended December 31, 2023.

Income tax expense

Income tax expense decreased by approximately $0.3 or 48.3%, from $0.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2023 to $0.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2024.

Net (Loss) Income

Net loss was $0.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to net income of $0.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2023.

About Tungray Technologies Inc

Tungray Technologies Inc is an Engineer-to-Order (ETO) company that provides customized industrial manufacturing solutions to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the semiconductors, printers, electronics, and home appliances industries. With research, development and manufacturing bases in Singapore and China, Tungray designs, develops, and delivers a wide range of industrial products ranging from customized manufacturing machineries, direct drive and linear direct current motors, to induction welding equipment. As an ETO company with more than two decades of experience, Tungray takes pride in its ability to deliver quality customized industrial solutions that fulfil its customers' unique needs and specifications. For more information, visit the Company's website at http://tungray.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's filings with the SEC.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations:
Bill Zima
Email: [email protected]

Tungray Technologies Inc and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets


(Stated in U.S. Dollars)


As of



As of


31-Dec-24

31-Dec-23

ASSETS


















CURRENT ASSETS









Cash


$

8,968,814



$

10,802,405


Restricted cash



503,544




-


Accounts and notes receivable, net



2,393,902




3,574,739


Accounts receivable - related parties



327,556




319,589


Inventories, net



2,206,329




2,283,809


Prepayments, net



726,991




259,950


Prepayments - related parties, net



3,582,032




1,048,745


Other receivables and other current assets, net



507,523




215,651


Other receivables - related parties



553,736




23,816


Total current assets



19,770,427




18,528,704











PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET



6,173,176




6,326,369











OTHER ASSETS









Prepaid expenses and deposits



79,088




23,163


Prepayment for land use right



1,987,685




-


Long-term investment



205,499




211,271


Operating right-of-use assets



1,411,033




712,261


Finance right-of-use assets



221,847




-


Intangible assets



59,148




55,842


Deferred initial public offering ("IPO") costs



-




1,192,734


Total non-current assets



3,964,300




2,195,271











Total assets



29,907,903




27,050,344











LIABILITIES AND EQUITY


















CURRENT LIABILITIES









Accounts payable



1,359,244




1,048,271


Accounts payable - related parties



79,988




498,923


Contract liabilities



6,115,315




4,010,832


Accrued expenses and other payables



1,450,005




1,289,941


Other payables - related parties



338,453




670,866


Current portion of banking facilities



80,588




140,162


Current portion of operating lease liabilities



184,201




46,232


Current portion of operating lease liabilities -
related party



168,551




123,094


Current portion of finance lease liabilities



123,762




-


Taxes payable



703,264




1,206,141


Total current liabilities



10,603,371




9,034,462











OTHER LIABILITIES









Banking facilities



1,161,174




1,951,389


Operating lease liabilities



692,329




10,603


Operating lease liabilities - related party



190,752




339,450


Total other liabilities



2,044,255




2,301,442











Total liabilities



12,647,626




11,335,904











COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES


















EQUITY









Class A ordinary shares, $0.0001 par value;
400,000,000 shares authorized; 11,793,485 and
10,440,000 shares issued and outstanding as of
December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively



1,179




1,044


Class B ordinary shares, $0.0001 par value;
100,000,000 shares authorized; 4,560,000 shares
issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024
and 2023



456




456


Additional paid-in capital



3,135,124




332,574


Retained earnings



15,051,662




15,530,562


Statutory reserves



248,761




248,761


Accumulated other comprehensive loss



-1,013,306




-284,444


Total Tungray Technologies Inc's equity



17,423,876




15,828,953











NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS



-163,599




-114,513











TOTAL EQUITY



17,260,277




15,714,440











Total liabilities and shareholders' equity


$

29,907,903



$

27,050,344


Tungray Technologies Inc and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive (Loss) Income

(Stated in U.S. Dollars)




For the Years Ended December 31,



2024



2023









Revenue - third parties


$

12,770,907



$

14,042,956


Revenue - related parties



39,342




319,546


Total revenues



12,810,249




14,362,502











Cost of revenue - third parties



7,187,415




7,378,471


Cost of revenue - related parties



25,291




273,122


Total cost of revenues



7,212,706




7,651,593











Gross profit



5,597,543




6,710,909











Operating expenses:









Selling expenses



595,995




421,869


General and administrative expenses



4,594,438




4,397,603


Research and development expenses



1,063,210




791,762


Total operating expenses



6,253,643




5,611,234











(Loss) income from operations



-656,100




1,099,675











Other income (expense)









Other income, net



220,477




336,576


Lease income - related party



19,762




19,126


Financial income (expenses), net



122,226




-160,735


Total other income, net



362,465




194,967











(Loss) income before income taxes



-293,635




1,294,642











Income tax expense



-278,082




-537,881











Net (loss) income



-571,717




756,761











Less: net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests



-91,698




-99,775











Net (loss) income attributable to Tungray
Technologies Inc


$

-480,019



$

856,536











Net (loss) income


$

-571,717



$

756,761











Foreign currency translation adjustment



-735,131




113,999











Comprehensive (loss) income



-1,306,848




870,760











Less: comprehensive loss attributable to
noncontrolling interests



-99,086




-100,078











Total comprehensive (loss) income attributable to
Tungray Technologies Inc


$

-1,207,762



$

970,838











Weighted average number of common shares
outstanding - basic and diluted



15,949,600




15,000,000











(Loss) earnings per share - basic and diluted


$

-0.03



$

0.06


Tungray Technologies Inc and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Stated in U.S. Dollars)




For the Years Ended December 31,



2024



2023







Cash flows from operating activities:








Net (loss) income


$

-571,717



$

756,761

Adjustments to reconcile net (loss)
income to net cash (used in) provided
by operating activities:








Depreciation expense



365,366




248,146

Amortization expense



10,269




15,118

Provision for credit losses or
doubtful accounts



217,471




190,983

Write-down of inventories



129,686




6,713

Deferred tax expense
(benefits)



-




74,616

Amortization of operating
lease right-of-use assets



261,754




154,455

Amortization of finance
lease right-of-use assets



11,951




-

Loss from disposal of property and equipment



1,046




-

Changes in operating assets
and liabilities








Accounts and notes
receivable



1,019,565




-1,371,684

Accounts receivable -
related parties



-16,938




-218,421

Prepayments



-530,103




275,082

Prepayments - related
parties



-2,653,081




-1,004,692

Inventories



-117,157




-909,054

Other receivables and
other current assets



-335,891




-52,168

Prepaid expenses and
deposits



-57,373




-1,107

Operating lease receivable
- related party



-




-

Accounts payable



345,455




-25,698

Accounts payable - related
party



-411,139




392,777

Contract liabilities



2,244,964




2,146,876

Accrued expenses and
other payables



201,624




307,405

Operating lease liabilities



-132,525




-34,652

Operating lease liabilities -
related parties



-102,751




-204,940

Other payables - related
parties



18,794




-

Taxes payable



-474,512




-295,495

Net cash (used in)
provided by operating activities



-575,242




451,021









Cash flows from investing activities:








Purchases of property, plant and
equipment



-450,637




-43,254

Purchase of intangible assets



-15,170




-37,993

Prepayment for land use right



-2,016,296




-

Deposit for long-term investment



-




-

Loans to related parties



-538,596




-677,765

Repayments from related parties



-




677,267

Net cash used in
investing activities



-3,020,699




-81,745









Cash flows from financing activities:








Borrowings from related parties



178,860




1,587,015

Repayments to related parties



-




-1,511,509

Repayments from loans receivable -
related parties



-




-

Proceeds from bank loan



-




282,450

Repayments to bank loan



-795,394




-1,218,164

Repayments to third party loans



-




-194,226

Repayments to related party loans



-




-

Repayments of finance lease
liabilities



-119,223




-

Dividends payments



-517,140




-1,275,902

Capital contribution from
noncontrolling interest shareholder



50,000




-

Proceeds from issuance of shares
upon IPO



5,000,000




-

Proceeds from issuance of shares
pursuant to exercise of over-allotment



413,940




-

Payments of initial public offering
costs



-1,418,521




-474,972

Net cash provided by
(used in) financing activities



2,792,522




-2,805,308









Effect of exchange rate change on cash
and restricted cash



-526,628




108,141









Net change in cash and restricted cash



-1,330,047




-2,327,891









Cash and restricted cash - beginning of
the year



10,802,405




13,130,296









Cash and restricted cash - end of the
year


$

9,472,358



$

10,802,405

Cash



8,968,814




10,802,405

Restricted cash



503,544




-









Supplemental disclosure of cash flow
information:








Interest paid


$

66,864



$

91,276

Income tax paid


$

746,044



$

664,259









Supplemental non-cash information:








Finance lease right-of-use assets
obtained in exchange for finance lease
liabilities


$

235,556



$

-

Operating lease right-of-use assets
obtained in exchange for operating
lease liabilities


$

1,013,605



$

391,309

Termination of operating lease right-
of-use asset with lease liability


$

-27,667



$

-

Other receivables - related party
offset with other payables - related
party upon execution of offset
agreement


$

-



$

381,710

Dividends declared to offset with
loans receivable - related parties upon
execution of offset agreement


$

-



$

-

Deferred IPO costs transfer to
additional paid-in capital upon IPO


$

-1,192,734



$

-

SOURCE Tungray Technologies Inc

© 2025 PR Newswire
