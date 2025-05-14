Tungray Technologies Inc Reports 2024 Full Year Financial Results

SINGAPORE, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tungray Technologies Inc ("Tungray" or the "Company"), a global Engineer-to-Order (ETO) company, today reported its financial results for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024.
Full Year 2024 Financial Highlights
- Total revenues for the year ended December 31, 2024 decreased by 10.8% to $12.8 million, compared to $14.4 million for 2023.
- Gross margin for the year ended December 31, 2024 was 43.7%, compared to 46.7% for 2023.
- Operating loss for the year ended December 31, 2024 was $0.7 million, compared to an operating income of $1.1 million for 2023.
- Net loss for the year ended December 31, 2024 was $0.6 million, compared to net income of $0.8 million for 2023.
Recent Developments and Strategic Highlights:
Cost-Cutting Measures:
The Company has implemented targeted cost control actions aimed at reducing expenses, enhancing operational efficiency, and renegotiating supplier contracts.
These actions include:
- Identifying and utilizing high-trade volume suppliers.
- Leveraging volume to negotiate favorable rates for common-use components.
Revenue Enhancement:
To drive sales growth, the Company is exploring potential horizontal strategic partnerships to access new, high-value capabilities.
These initiatives include:
- Introducing new lines of business through potential partnerships with existing companies.
- Utilizing the "market-for-tech" model to leverage Singapore's hub position for regional business expansion.
- Exploring technologies and services such as metal 3D printing for precision engineering, standardized manufacturing of medical components, and contract repair work for aviation components, such as aircraft engine fan blades and turbines.
- Enhancing sales and market penetration by hiring a dedicated business-focused market and sales manager. This initiative will focus on:
- Increasing market penetration of non-printer related markets in the Southeast Asia (SEA) region.
- Focusing primarily on the semiconductor, automotive and non-printer related consumer product sectors.
Management Commentary
Mr. Wanjun Yao, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Tungray, commented, "Despite ongoing pressure on revenue and profitability in 2024, we successfully expanded our customer base. This pressure was partly driven by lower revenue per customer, resulting from shifts in sales mix, pricing strategies, order volumes, and broader market conditions. For example, as of year 2024, China and Singapore's manufacturing automation industry was experiencing intense price competition, driven by overcapacity, economic pressures. To address these challenges, we remain focused on strengthening customer retention, enhancing service offerings, and expanding high-value customer relationships to support sustainable revenue growth."
"While navigating these market dynamics, we remain committed to delivering sustainable, innovative growth, underscored by a 34.3% increase in R&D year-over-year. In 2024, this investment supported the launch of over a dozen new projects aimed at expanding our product portfolio, accelerating innovation, and strengthening our competitive position. These ongoing efforts are designed to ensure we are well-positioned for long-term success as the market stabilizes."
"Looking ahead to 2025 and beyond, we continue to adapt to an evolving market landscape. We are actively exploring 3D metal printing solutions aimed at delivering value-added solutions to both existing and prospective customers in high-end sectors such as commercial aviation, offshore marine, and oil & gas industries. Our focus remains on delivering long-term shareholder value while strategically positioning the company for sustainable growth and success in a dynamic market environment," Mr, Yao added.
Fiscal 2024 Financial Results
Total Revenues
Total revenues decreased by 10.8% to $12.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to $14.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2023.
- Revenues from customized products decreased by $1.6 million or 13.6% for the year ended December 31, 2024, primarily driven by the sales price decrease due to competitive dynamics and strategic decisions to retain market share.
- Revenues from standardized products increased by $42,000, or 1.6% for the year ended December 31, 2024, mainly due to the increase in sales volume, offset by the reduction in average selling prices across key production lines to retain market share.
Cost of Revenues
Total costs decreased by 5.7% to $7.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to $7.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2023.
- The cost of revenues for customized products down by $0.5 million, or 9.9% for the year ended December 31, 2024, driven by sales volume decrease.
- The cost of revenues for standardized products increased by $93,000, or 4.1% for the year ended December 31, 2024, as a result of improved sales volume.
Gross Profit
Gross profit was $5.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, representing a decrease of 16.6% year over year from $6.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. Gross margin was 43.7% for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to 46.7% for 2023.
- Gross profit for customized products was $5.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, a decrease of 16.8% as compared to $6.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. Gross margin for customized products was 52.1% for the year ended December 31, 2024, and 54.1% for the year ended December 31, 2023. The decrease was mainly due to the decrease of unit selling prices and the increase of labor costs.
- Gross profit for standardized products was $0.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2024 compared to $0.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. Gross margin for standardized products was 12.0% for the year ended December 31, 2024, and 14.2% for the year ended December 31, 2023. The decrease was due to pricing decrease for retaining the market share.
Operating Expenses
Total operating expenses were $6.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, representing an increase of 11.4% year over year from $5.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2023.
- Selling expenses increased by $0.2 million or 41.3% from $0.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2023 to $0.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2024. The increase was mainly due to higher advertising, travel, hospitality and compensation expense related to business expansion and efforts to enhance product quality.
- General and administrative expenses increased by $0.2 million or 4.5% from $4.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2023 to $4.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2024. The increase was mainly due to the increase in (i) professional service fee of approximately $244,000 associated with IPO which are not capitalized, (ii) depreciation expense of approximately $152,000 due to new purchase of machines, and (iii) insurance expenses of approximately $89,000 for Directors and Officers Liability insurance during the year ended December 31, 2024. The increase was offset by the decrease of (i) salaries and wages expenses of approximately $173,000 due to workforce elimination to cut costs during the year ended December 31, 2024, (ii) travel expense, meals and entertainment expense of approximately $72,000 for cost enhancement.
R&D expenses increased by 34.3% for the year ended December 31, 2024 as compared with the year ended December 31, 2023. The increase was driven by the previously announced initiatives aimed at strengthening product offerings, advancing innovation, and maintaining market competitiveness.
(Loss) Income from operations
Loss from operations was $0.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to income from operations of $1.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2023.
Total Other Income, net
Total other income was $0.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to total other income of $0.2 for the year ended December 31, 2023.
Income tax expense
Income tax expense decreased by approximately $0.3 or 48.3%, from $0.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2023 to $0.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2024.
Net (Loss) Income
Net loss was $0.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to net income of $0.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2023.
About Tungray Technologies Inc
Tungray Technologies Inc is an Engineer-to-Order (ETO) company that provides customized industrial manufacturing solutions to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the semiconductors, printers, electronics, and home appliances industries. With research, development and manufacturing bases in Singapore and China, Tungray designs, develops, and delivers a wide range of industrial products ranging from customized manufacturing machineries, direct drive and linear direct current motors, to induction welding equipment. As an ETO company with more than two decades of experience, Tungray takes pride in its ability to deliver quality customized industrial solutions that fulfil its customers' unique needs and specifications. For more information, visit the Company's website at http://tungray.com/.
Forward-Looking Statements
All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's filings with the SEC.
For more information, please contact:
Investor Relations:
Bill Zima
Email: [email protected]
Tungray Technologies Inc and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Stated in U.S. Dollars)
As of
As of
31-Dec-24
31-Dec-23
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS
Cash
$
8,968,814
$
10,802,405
Restricted cash
503,544
-
Accounts and notes receivable, net
2,393,902
3,574,739
Accounts receivable - related parties
327,556
319,589
Inventories, net
2,206,329
2,283,809
Prepayments, net
726,991
259,950
Prepayments - related parties, net
3,582,032
1,048,745
Other receivables and other current assets, net
507,523
215,651
Other receivables - related parties
553,736
23,816
Total current assets
19,770,427
18,528,704
PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET
6,173,176
6,326,369
OTHER ASSETS
Prepaid expenses and deposits
79,088
23,163
Prepayment for land use right
1,987,685
-
Long-term investment
205,499
211,271
Operating right-of-use assets
1,411,033
712,261
Finance right-of-use assets
221,847
-
Intangible assets
59,148
55,842
Deferred initial public offering ("IPO") costs
-
1,192,734
Total non-current assets
3,964,300
2,195,271
Total assets
29,907,903
27,050,344
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Accounts payable
1,359,244
1,048,271
Accounts payable - related parties
79,988
498,923
Contract liabilities
6,115,315
4,010,832
Accrued expenses and other payables
1,450,005
1,289,941
Other payables - related parties
338,453
670,866
Current portion of banking facilities
80,588
140,162
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
184,201
46,232
Current portion of operating lease liabilities -
168,551
123,094
Current portion of finance lease liabilities
123,762
-
Taxes payable
703,264
1,206,141
Total current liabilities
10,603,371
9,034,462
OTHER LIABILITIES
Banking facilities
1,161,174
1,951,389
Operating lease liabilities
692,329
10,603
Operating lease liabilities - related party
190,752
339,450
Total other liabilities
2,044,255
2,301,442
Total liabilities
12,647,626
11,335,904
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
EQUITY
Class A ordinary shares, $0.0001 par value;
1,179
1,044
Class B ordinary shares, $0.0001 par value;
456
456
Additional paid-in capital
3,135,124
332,574
Retained earnings
15,051,662
15,530,562
Statutory reserves
248,761
248,761
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
-1,013,306
-284,444
Total Tungray Technologies Inc's equity
17,423,876
15,828,953
NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS
-163,599
-114,513
TOTAL EQUITY
17,260,277
15,714,440
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
29,907,903
$
27,050,344
Tungray Technologies Inc and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive (Loss) Income
(Stated in U.S. Dollars)
For the Years Ended December 31,
2024
2023
Revenue - third parties
$
12,770,907
$
14,042,956
Revenue - related parties
39,342
319,546
Total revenues
12,810,249
14,362,502
Cost of revenue - third parties
7,187,415
7,378,471
Cost of revenue - related parties
25,291
273,122
Total cost of revenues
7,212,706
7,651,593
Gross profit
5,597,543
6,710,909
Operating expenses:
Selling expenses
595,995
421,869
General and administrative expenses
4,594,438
4,397,603
Research and development expenses
1,063,210
791,762
Total operating expenses
6,253,643
5,611,234
(Loss) income from operations
-656,100
1,099,675
Other income (expense)
Other income, net
220,477
336,576
Lease income - related party
19,762
19,126
Financial income (expenses), net
122,226
-160,735
Total other income, net
362,465
194,967
(Loss) income before income taxes
-293,635
1,294,642
Income tax expense
-278,082
-537,881
Net (loss) income
-571,717
756,761
Less: net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
-91,698
-99,775
Net (loss) income attributable to Tungray
$
-480,019
$
856,536
Net (loss) income
$
-571,717
$
756,761
Foreign currency translation adjustment
-735,131
113,999
Comprehensive (loss) income
-1,306,848
870,760
Less: comprehensive loss attributable to
-99,086
-100,078
Total comprehensive (loss) income attributable to
$
-1,207,762
$
970,838
Weighted average number of common shares
15,949,600
15,000,000
(Loss) earnings per share - basic and diluted
$
-0.03
$
0.06
Tungray Technologies Inc and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Stated in U.S. Dollars)
For the Years Ended December 31,
2024
2023
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net (loss) income
$
-571,717
$
756,761
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss)
Depreciation expense
365,366
248,146
Amortization expense
10,269
15,118
Provision for credit losses or
217,471
190,983
Write-down of inventories
129,686
6,713
Deferred tax expense
-
74,616
Amortization of operating
261,754
154,455
Amortization of finance
11,951
-
Loss from disposal of property and equipment
1,046
-
Changes in operating assets
Accounts and notes
1,019,565
-1,371,684
Accounts receivable -
-16,938
-218,421
Prepayments
-530,103
275,082
Prepayments - related
-2,653,081
-1,004,692
Inventories
-117,157
-909,054
Other receivables and
-335,891
-52,168
Prepaid expenses and
-57,373
-1,107
Operating lease receivable
-
-
Accounts payable
345,455
-25,698
Accounts payable - related
-411,139
392,777
Contract liabilities
2,244,964
2,146,876
Accrued expenses and
201,624
307,405
Operating lease liabilities
-132,525
-34,652
Operating lease liabilities -
-102,751
-204,940
Other payables - related
18,794
-
Taxes payable
-474,512
-295,495
Net cash (used in)
-575,242
451,021
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of property, plant and
-450,637
-43,254
Purchase of intangible assets
-15,170
-37,993
Prepayment for land use right
-2,016,296
-
Deposit for long-term investment
-
-
Loans to related parties
-538,596
-677,765
Repayments from related parties
-
677,267
Net cash used in
-3,020,699
-81,745
Cash flows from financing activities:
Borrowings from related parties
178,860
1,587,015
Repayments to related parties
-
-1,511,509
Repayments from loans receivable -
-
-
Proceeds from bank loan
-
282,450
Repayments to bank loan
-795,394
-1,218,164
Repayments to third party loans
-
-194,226
Repayments to related party loans
-
-
Repayments of finance lease
-119,223
-
Dividends payments
-517,140
-1,275,902
Capital contribution from
50,000
-
Proceeds from issuance of shares
5,000,000
-
Proceeds from issuance of shares
413,940
-
Payments of initial public offering
-1,418,521
-474,972
Net cash provided by
2,792,522
-2,805,308
Effect of exchange rate change on cash
-526,628
108,141
Net change in cash and restricted cash
-1,330,047
-2,327,891
Cash and restricted cash - beginning of
10,802,405
13,130,296
Cash and restricted cash - end of the
$
9,472,358
$
10,802,405
Cash
8,968,814
10,802,405
Restricted cash
503,544
-
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow
Interest paid
$
66,864
$
91,276
Income tax paid
$
746,044
$
664,259
Supplemental non-cash information:
Finance lease right-of-use assets
$
235,556
$
-
Operating lease right-of-use assets
$
1,013,605
$
391,309
Termination of operating lease right-
$
-27,667
$
-
Other receivables - related party
$
-
$
381,710
Dividends declared to offset with
$
-
$
-
Deferred IPO costs transfer to
$
-1,192,734
$
-
SOURCE Tungray Technologies Inc