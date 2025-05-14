Tungray Technologies Inc Reports 2024 Full Year Financial Results

SINGAPORE, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tungray Technologies Inc ("Tungray" or the "Company"), a global Engineer-to-Order (ETO) company, today reported its financial results for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024.

Full Year 2024 Financial Highlights

Total revenues for the year ended December 31, 2024 decreased by 10.8% to $12.8 million, compared to $14.4 million for 2023.

Gross margin for the year ended December 31, 2024 was 43.7%, compared to 46.7% for 2023.

Operating loss for the year ended December 31, 2024 was $0.7 million, compared to an operating income of $1.1 million for 2023.

Net loss for the year ended December 31, 2024 was $0.6 million, compared to net income of $0.8 million for 2023.

Recent Developments and Strategic Highlights:

Cost-Cutting Measures:

The Company has implemented targeted cost control actions aimed at reducing expenses, enhancing operational efficiency, and renegotiating supplier contracts.

These actions include:

Identifying and utilizing high-trade volume suppliers.

Leveraging volume to negotiate favorable rates for common-use components.

Revenue Enhancement:

To drive sales growth, the Company is exploring potential horizontal strategic partnerships to access new, high-value capabilities.

These initiatives include:

Introducing new lines of business through potential partnerships with existing companies.

Utilizing the "market-for-tech" model to leverage Singapore's hub position for regional business expansion.



Exploring technologies and services such as metal 3D printing for precision engineering, standardized manufacturing of medical components, and contract repair work for aviation components, such as aircraft engine fan blades and turbines.

Enhancing sales and market penetration by hiring a dedicated business-focused market and sales manager. This initiative will focus on: Increasing market penetration of non-printer related markets in the Southeast Asia (SEA) region. Focusing primarily on the semiconductor, automotive and non-printer related consumer product sectors.



Management Commentary

Mr. Wanjun Yao, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Tungray, commented, "Despite ongoing pressure on revenue and profitability in 2024, we successfully expanded our customer base. This pressure was partly driven by lower revenue per customer, resulting from shifts in sales mix, pricing strategies, order volumes, and broader market conditions. For example, as of year 2024, China and Singapore's manufacturing automation industry was experiencing intense price competition, driven by overcapacity, economic pressures. To address these challenges, we remain focused on strengthening customer retention, enhancing service offerings, and expanding high-value customer relationships to support sustainable revenue growth."

"While navigating these market dynamics, we remain committed to delivering sustainable, innovative growth, underscored by a 34.3% increase in R&D year-over-year. In 2024, this investment supported the launch of over a dozen new projects aimed at expanding our product portfolio, accelerating innovation, and strengthening our competitive position. These ongoing efforts are designed to ensure we are well-positioned for long-term success as the market stabilizes."

"Looking ahead to 2025 and beyond, we continue to adapt to an evolving market landscape. We are actively exploring 3D metal printing solutions aimed at delivering value-added solutions to both existing and prospective customers in high-end sectors such as commercial aviation, offshore marine, and oil & gas industries. Our focus remains on delivering long-term shareholder value while strategically positioning the company for sustainable growth and success in a dynamic market environment," Mr, Yao added.

Fiscal 2024 Financial Results

Total Revenues

Total revenues decreased by 10.8% to $12.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to $14.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2023.

Revenues from customized products decreased by $1.6 million or 13.6% for the year ended December 31, 2024, primarily driven by the sales price decrease due to competitive dynamics and strategic decisions to retain market share.

Revenues from standardized products increased by $42,000, or 1.6% for the year ended December 31, 2024, mainly due to the increase in sales volume, offset by the reduction in average selling prices across key production lines to retain market share.

Cost of Revenues

Total costs decreased by 5.7% to $7.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to $7.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2023.

The cost of revenues for customized products down by $0.5 million, or 9.9% for the year ended December 31, 2024, driven by sales volume decrease.

The cost of revenues for standardized products increased by $93,000, or 4.1% for the year ended December 31, 2024, as a result of improved sales volume.

Gross Profit

Gross profit was $5.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, representing a decrease of 16.6% year over year from $6.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. Gross margin was 43.7% for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to 46.7% for 2023.

Gross profit for customized products was $5.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, a decrease of 16.8% as compared to $6.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. Gross margin for customized products was 52.1% for the year ended December 31, 2024, and 54.1% for the year ended December 31, 2023. The decrease was mainly due to the decrease of unit selling prices and the increase of labor costs.

Gross profit for standardized products was $0.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2024 compared to $0.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. Gross margin for standardized products was 12.0% for the year ended December 31, 2024, and 14.2% for the year ended December 31, 2023. The decrease was due to pricing decrease for retaining the market share.

Operating Expenses

Total operating expenses were $6.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, representing an increase of 11.4% year over year from $5.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2023.

Selling expenses increased by $0.2 million or 41.3% from $0.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2023 to $0.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2024. The increase was mainly due to higher advertising, travel, hospitality and compensation expense related to business expansion and efforts to enhance product quality.

General and administrative expenses increased by $0.2 million or 4.5% from $4.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2023 to $4.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2024. The increase was mainly due to the increase in (i) professional service fee of approximately $244,000 associated with IPO which are not capitalized, (ii) depreciation expense of approximately $152,000 due to new purchase of machines, and (iii) insurance expenses of approximately $89,000 for Directors and Officers Liability insurance during the year ended December 31, 2024. The increase was offset by the decrease of (i) salaries and wages expenses of approximately $173,000 due to workforce elimination to cut costs during the year ended December 31, 2024, (ii) travel expense, meals and entertainment expense of approximately $72,000 for cost enhancement.

R&D expenses increased by 34.3% for the year ended December 31, 2024 as compared with the year ended December 31, 2023. The increase was driven by the previously announced initiatives aimed at strengthening product offerings, advancing innovation, and maintaining market competitiveness.

(Loss) Income from operations

Loss from operations was $0.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to income from operations of $1.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2023.

Total Other Income, net

Total other income was $0.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to total other income of $0.2 for the year ended December 31, 2023.

Income tax expense

Income tax expense decreased by approximately $0.3 or 48.3%, from $0.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2023 to $0.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2024.

Net (Loss) Income

Net loss was $0.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to net income of $0.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2023.

About Tungray Technologies Inc

Tungray Technologies Inc is an Engineer-to-Order (ETO) company that provides customized industrial manufacturing solutions to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the semiconductors, printers, electronics, and home appliances industries. With research, development and manufacturing bases in Singapore and China, Tungray designs, develops, and delivers a wide range of industrial products ranging from customized manufacturing machineries, direct drive and linear direct current motors, to induction welding equipment. As an ETO company with more than two decades of experience, Tungray takes pride in its ability to deliver quality customized industrial solutions that fulfil its customers' unique needs and specifications. For more information, visit the Company's website at http://tungray.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's filings with the SEC.

Tungray Technologies Inc and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Stated in U.S. Dollars)

As of



As of

31-Dec-24 31-Dec-23 ASSETS

































CURRENT ASSETS















Cash

$ 8,968,814



$ 10,802,405

Restricted cash



503,544





-

Accounts and notes receivable, net



2,393,902





3,574,739

Accounts receivable - related parties



327,556





319,589

Inventories, net



2,206,329





2,283,809

Prepayments, net



726,991





259,950

Prepayments - related parties, net



3,582,032





1,048,745

Other receivables and other current assets, net



507,523





215,651

Other receivables - related parties



553,736





23,816

Total current assets



19,770,427





18,528,704



















PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET



6,173,176





6,326,369



















OTHER ASSETS















Prepaid expenses and deposits



79,088





23,163

Prepayment for land use right



1,987,685





-

Long-term investment



205,499





211,271

Operating right-of-use assets



1,411,033





712,261

Finance right-of-use assets



221,847





-

Intangible assets



59,148





55,842

Deferred initial public offering ("IPO") costs



-





1,192,734

Total non-current assets



3,964,300





2,195,271



















Total assets



29,907,903





27,050,344



















LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

































CURRENT LIABILITIES















Accounts payable



1,359,244





1,048,271

Accounts payable - related parties



79,988





498,923

Contract liabilities



6,115,315





4,010,832

Accrued expenses and other payables



1,450,005





1,289,941

Other payables - related parties



338,453





670,866

Current portion of banking facilities



80,588





140,162

Current portion of operating lease liabilities



184,201





46,232

Current portion of operating lease liabilities -

related party



168,551





123,094

Current portion of finance lease liabilities



123,762





-

Taxes payable



703,264





1,206,141

Total current liabilities



10,603,371





9,034,462



















OTHER LIABILITIES















Banking facilities



1,161,174





1,951,389

Operating lease liabilities



692,329





10,603

Operating lease liabilities - related party



190,752





339,450

Total other liabilities



2,044,255





2,301,442



















Total liabilities



12,647,626





11,335,904



















COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES

































EQUITY















Class A ordinary shares, $0.0001 par value;

400,000,000 shares authorized; 11,793,485 and

10,440,000 shares issued and outstanding as of

December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively



1,179





1,044

Class B ordinary shares, $0.0001 par value;

100,000,000 shares authorized; 4,560,000 shares

issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024

and 2023



456





456

Additional paid-in capital



3,135,124





332,574

Retained earnings



15,051,662





15,530,562

Statutory reserves



248,761





248,761

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



-1,013,306





-284,444

Total Tungray Technologies Inc's equity



17,423,876





15,828,953



















NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS



-163,599





-114,513



















TOTAL EQUITY



17,260,277





15,714,440



















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 29,907,903



$ 27,050,344



Tungray Technologies Inc and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive (Loss) Income (Stated in U.S. Dollars)





For the Years Ended December 31,



2024



2023















Revenue - third parties

$ 12,770,907



$ 14,042,956

Revenue - related parties



39,342





319,546

Total revenues



12,810,249





14,362,502



















Cost of revenue - third parties



7,187,415





7,378,471

Cost of revenue - related parties



25,291





273,122

Total cost of revenues



7,212,706





7,651,593



















Gross profit



5,597,543





6,710,909



















Operating expenses:















Selling expenses



595,995





421,869

General and administrative expenses



4,594,438





4,397,603

Research and development expenses



1,063,210





791,762

Total operating expenses



6,253,643





5,611,234



















(Loss) income from operations



-656,100





1,099,675



















Other income (expense)















Other income, net



220,477





336,576

Lease income - related party



19,762





19,126

Financial income (expenses), net



122,226





-160,735

Total other income, net



362,465





194,967



















(Loss) income before income taxes



-293,635





1,294,642



















Income tax expense



-278,082





-537,881



















Net (loss) income



-571,717





756,761



















Less: net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests



-91,698





-99,775



















Net (loss) income attributable to Tungray

Technologies Inc

$ -480,019



$ 856,536



















Net (loss) income

$ -571,717



$ 756,761



















Foreign currency translation adjustment



-735,131





113,999



















Comprehensive (loss) income



-1,306,848





870,760



















Less: comprehensive loss attributable to

noncontrolling interests



-99,086





-100,078



















Total comprehensive (loss) income attributable to

Tungray Technologies Inc

$ -1,207,762



$ 970,838



















Weighted average number of common shares

outstanding - basic and diluted



15,949,600





15,000,000



















(Loss) earnings per share - basic and diluted

$ -0.03



$ 0.06



Tungray Technologies Inc and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Stated in U.S. Dollars)





For the Years Ended December 31,



2024



2023











Cash flows from operating activities:













Net (loss) income

$ -571,717



$ 756,761 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss)

income to net cash (used in) provided

by operating activities:













Depreciation expense



365,366





248,146 Amortization expense



10,269





15,118 Provision for credit losses or

doubtful accounts



217,471





190,983 Write-down of inventories



129,686





6,713 Deferred tax expense

(benefits)



-





74,616 Amortization of operating

lease right-of-use assets



261,754





154,455 Amortization of finance

lease right-of-use assets



11,951





- Loss from disposal of property and equipment



1,046





- Changes in operating assets

and liabilities













Accounts and notes

receivable



1,019,565





-1,371,684 Accounts receivable -

related parties



-16,938





-218,421 Prepayments



-530,103





275,082 Prepayments - related

parties



-2,653,081





-1,004,692 Inventories



-117,157





-909,054 Other receivables and

other current assets



-335,891





-52,168 Prepaid expenses and

deposits



-57,373





-1,107 Operating lease receivable

- related party



-





- Accounts payable



345,455





-25,698 Accounts payable - related

party



-411,139





392,777 Contract liabilities



2,244,964





2,146,876 Accrued expenses and

other payables



201,624





307,405 Operating lease liabilities



-132,525





-34,652 Operating lease liabilities -

related parties



-102,751





-204,940 Other payables - related

parties



18,794





- Taxes payable



-474,512





-295,495 Net cash (used in)

provided by operating activities



-575,242





451,021















Cash flows from investing activities:













Purchases of property, plant and

equipment



-450,637





-43,254 Purchase of intangible assets



-15,170





-37,993 Prepayment for land use right



-2,016,296





- Deposit for long-term investment



-





- Loans to related parties



-538,596





-677,765 Repayments from related parties



-





677,267 Net cash used in

investing activities



-3,020,699





-81,745















Cash flows from financing activities:













Borrowings from related parties



178,860





1,587,015 Repayments to related parties



-





-1,511,509 Repayments from loans receivable -

related parties



-





- Proceeds from bank loan



-





282,450 Repayments to bank loan



-795,394





-1,218,164 Repayments to third party loans



-





-194,226 Repayments to related party loans



-





- Repayments of finance lease

liabilities



-119,223





- Dividends payments



-517,140





-1,275,902 Capital contribution from

noncontrolling interest shareholder



50,000





- Proceeds from issuance of shares

upon IPO



5,000,000





- Proceeds from issuance of shares

pursuant to exercise of over-allotment



413,940





- Payments of initial public offering

costs



-1,418,521





-474,972 Net cash provided by

(used in) financing activities



2,792,522





-2,805,308















Effect of exchange rate change on cash

and restricted cash



-526,628





108,141















Net change in cash and restricted cash



-1,330,047





-2,327,891















Cash and restricted cash - beginning of

the year



10,802,405





13,130,296















Cash and restricted cash - end of the

year

$ 9,472,358



$ 10,802,405 Cash



8,968,814





10,802,405 Restricted cash



503,544





-















Supplemental disclosure of cash flow

information:













Interest paid

$ 66,864



$ 91,276 Income tax paid

$ 746,044



$ 664,259















Supplemental non-cash information:













Finance lease right-of-use assets

obtained in exchange for finance lease

liabilities

$ 235,556



$ - Operating lease right-of-use assets

obtained in exchange for operating

lease liabilities

$ 1,013,605



$ 391,309 Termination of operating lease right-

of-use asset with lease liability

$ -27,667



$ - Other receivables - related party

offset with other payables - related

party upon execution of offset

agreement

$ -



$ 381,710 Dividends declared to offset with

loans receivable - related parties upon

execution of offset agreement

$ -



$ - Deferred IPO costs transfer to

additional paid-in capital upon IPO

$ -1,192,734



$ -

