WARRINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United Utilities Group Plc (UU.L, UUGRY.PK), a water services provider, reported that its profit before tax for the year to 31 March 2025 climbed to 355.0 million pounds from 170.0 million pounds in the prior year.Annual profit after tax was 264.7 million pounds or 38.7 pence per share up from 126.9 million pounds or 18.6 pence per share in the previous year.Underlying operating profit at 634 million pounds was 116 million pounds higher than last year, largely reflecting the increase in revenue.Underlying earnings per share were 49.6 pence, up from 33.3 pence in the prior year.Revenue for the year grew to 2.145 billion pounds from 1.950 billion pounds in the prior yearRevenue is expected to increase to between 2.5 billion pounds and 2.6 billion pounds in 2025/26 in line with the final determination, adjusted for inflation.The Board has proposed a final dividend of 34.57 pence per ordinary share in respect of the year ended 31 March 2025. This is an increase of 4.2 per cent compared with the dividend last year.The final dividend is expected to be paid on 1 August 2025 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 20 June 2025. The ex-dividend date for the final dividend is 19 June 2025.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX