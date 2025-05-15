CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.The Australian dollar fell to a 3-day low of 93.72 against the yen and a 2-day low of 1.7437 against the euro, from early highs of 94.38 and 1.7398, respectively.Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the aussie slipped to 2-day lows of 0.6415 and 0.8970 from early highs of 0.6459 and 0.9014, respectively.The aussie edged down to 1.0896 against the NZ dollar, from an early near 1-1/2-month high of 1.0922.If the aussie extend its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 92.00 against the yen, 1.80 against the euro, 0.62 against the greenback, 0.87 against the loonie and 1.07 against the kiwi.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX