Arctic Paper AB: Consolidated quarterly report for Q1 2025 of Arctic Paper Capital Group

The Management Board of Arctic Paper S.A. (hereinafter "Company") herewith
publishes the Arctic Paper SA Capital Group consolidated quarterly report for 1Q 2025.
Selected consolidated financial data
|Period
from 01.01.2025
to 31.03.2025
|Period
from 01.01.2024
to 31.03.2024
|Period
from 01.01.2024
to 31.03.2024
|Period
from 01.01.2024
to 31.03.2024
|PLN '000
|PLN '000
|EUR '000
|EUR '000
|Continuing operations
|Sales revenues
|822 770
|965 378
|196 609
|223 410
|Operating profit (loss)
|(9 824)
|83 655
|(2 348)
|19 360
|Gross profit (loss)
|(27 540)
|98 236
|(6 581)
|22 734
|Net profit / (loss) for the period
|(23 820)
|81 569
|(5 692)
|18 877
|Net profit / (loss) attributable to the shareholders of the Parent Entity
|(13 423)
|82 467
|(3 208)
|19 085
|Net cash flows from operating activities
|(9 808)
|78 106
|(2 344)
|18 075
|Net cash flows from investing activities
|(73 940)
|(72 969)
|(17 669)
|(16 887)
|Net cash flows from financing activities
|72 123
|(21 736)
|17 235
|(5 030)
|Change in cash and cash equivalents
|(59 317)
|(35 749)
|(14 174)
|(8 273)
|Weighted average number of ordinary shares
|69 287 783
|69 287 783
|69 287 783
|69 287 783
|Diluted weighted average number of ordinary shares
|69 287 783
|69 287 783
|69 287 783
|69 287 783
|EPS (in PLN/EUR)
|(0,19)
|1,19
|(0,05)
|0,28
|Diluted EPS (in PLN/EUR)
|(0,19)
|1,19
|(0,05)
|0,28
|Mean PLN/EUR exchange rate*
|4,1848
|4,3211
|As at
31 March 2025
|As at
31 December 2024
|As at
31 March 2025
|As at
31 December 2024
|PLN '000
|PLN '000
|EUR '000
|EUR '000
|Assets
|2 868 784
|2 756 962
|685 672
|645 205
|Long-term liabilities
|241 277
|375 560
|57 668
|87 891
|Short-term liabilities
|848 996
|612 680
|202 920
|143 384
|Equity
|1 778 511
|1 768 722
|413 930
|411 245
|Share capital
|69 288
|69 288
|16 561
|16 215
|Number of ordinary shares
|69 287 783
|69 287 783
|69 287 783
|69 287 783
|Diluted number of ordinary shares
|69 287 783
|69 287 783
|69 287 783
|69 287 783
|Book value per share (in PLN/EUR)
|25,67
|25,53
|6,14
|5,97
|Diluted book value per share (in PLN/EUR)
|25,67
|25,53
|6,14
|5,97
|Declared or paid dividend (in PLN/EUR)
|-
|69 287 783
|-
|16 215 255
|Declared or paid dividend per share (in PLN/EUR)
|-
|1,00
|-
|0,23
|PLN/EUR exchange rate at the end of the period**
|-
|-
|4,1839
|4,2730
|Selected standalone financial data
|Period
from 01.01.2025
to 31.03.2025
|Period
from 01.01.2024
to 31.03.2024
|Period
from 01.01.2025
to 31.03.2025
|Period
from 01.01.2024
to 31.03.2024
|PLN '000
|PLN '000
|EUR '000
|EUR '000
|Sales revenues
|7 123
|19 149
|1 702
|4 432
|Operating profit (loss)
|(987)
|9 572
|(236)
|2 215
|Gross profit (loss)
|1 417
|9 973
|339
|2 308
|Net profit (loss) for the period
|2 039
|10 580
|487
|2 448
|Net cash flows from operating activities
|(44 367)
|26 322
|(10 602)
|6 092
|Net cash flows from investing activities
|-
|(292)
|-
|(68)
|Net cash flows from financing activities
|(790)
|(314)
|(189)
|(73)
|Change in cash and cash equivalents
|(45 157)
|25 716
|(10 791)
|5 951
|Weighted average number of ordinary shares
|69 287 783
|69 287 783
|69 287 783
|69 287 783
|Diluted weighted average number of ordinary shares
|69 287 783
|69 287 783
|69 287 783
|69 287 783
|EPS (in PLN/EUR)
|0,03
|0,15
|0,01
|0,04
|Diluted EPS (in PLN/EUR)
|0,03
|0,15
|0,01
|0,04
|Mean PLN/EUR exchange rate*
|4,1848
|4,3211
|As at 31 March 2025
|As at 31 December 2024
|As at 31 March 2025
|As at 31 December 2024
|PLN '000
|PLN '000
|EUR '000
|EUR '000
|Assets
|1 296 046
|1 341 458
|309 770
|313 938
|Long-term liabilities
|27 239
|41 563
|6 510
|9 727
|Short-term liabilities
|302 698
|335 192
|72 348
|78 444
|Equity
|964 703
|848 735
|225 767
|197 339
|Share capital
|69 288
|69 288
|16 561
|16 215
|Number of ordinary shares
|69 287 783
|69 287 783
|69 287 783
|69 287 783
|Diluted number of ordinary shares
|69 287 783
|69 287 783
|69 287 783
|69 287 783
|Book value per share (in PLN/EUR)
|13,94
|13,92
|3,33
|3,26
|Diluted book value per share (in PLN/EUR)
|13,94
|13,92
|3,33
|3,26
|Declared or paid dividend (in PLN/EUR)
|-
|69 287 783
|-
|16 215 255
|Declared or paid dividend per share (in PLN/EUR)
|-
|1,00
|-
|0,23
|PLN/EUR exchange rate at the end of the period**
|-
|-
|4,1839
|4,2730
* Items of the income and cash flow statement are converted at the exchange rate which is the arithmetic mean of average rates announced by the NBP in the given reporting period.
** Items of balance sheet and book value per share were converted at the average exchange rate announced by the NBP and prevailing at the balance sheet date.
