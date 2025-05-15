Anzeige
Donnerstag, 15.05.2025
WKN: A0YCRT | ISIN: PLARTPR00012
15.05.25 | 09:02
3,470 Euro
-3,21 % -0,115
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.05.2025 07:30 Uhr
Arctic Paper AB: Consolidated quarterly report for Q1 2025 of Arctic Paper Capital Group

The Management Board of Arctic Paper S.A. (hereinafter "Company") herewith

publishes the Arctic Paper SA Capital Group consolidated quarterly report for 1Q 2025.

Selected consolidated financial data

Period
from 01.01.2025
to 31.03.2025		Period
from 01.01.2024
to 31.03.2024		Period
from 01.01.2024
to 31.03.2024		Period
from 01.01.2024
to 31.03.2024
PLN '000PLN '000EUR '000EUR '000
Continuing operations
Sales revenues822 770965 378196 609223 410
Operating profit (loss)(9 824)83 655(2 348)19 360
Gross profit (loss)(27 540)98 236(6 581)22 734
Net profit / (loss) for the period(23 820)81 569(5 692)18 877
Net profit / (loss) attributable to the shareholders of the Parent Entity(13 423)82 467(3 208)19 085
Net cash flows from operating activities(9 808)78 106(2 344)18 075
Net cash flows from investing activities(73 940)(72 969)(17 669)(16 887)
Net cash flows from financing activities72 123(21 736)17 235(5 030)
Change in cash and cash equivalents(59 317)(35 749)(14 174)(8 273)
Weighted average number of ordinary shares69 287 78369 287 78369 287 78369 287 783
Diluted weighted average number of ordinary shares69 287 78369 287 78369 287 78369 287 783
EPS (in PLN/EUR) (0,19)1,19(0,05)0,28
Diluted EPS (in PLN/EUR) (0,19)1,19(0,05)0,28
Mean PLN/EUR exchange rate*4,18484,3211
As at
31 March 2025		As at
31 December 2024		As at
31 March 2025		As at
31 December 2024
PLN '000PLN '000EUR '000EUR '000
Assets2 868 7842 756 962685 672645 205
Long-term liabilities241 277375 56057 66887 891
Short-term liabilities848 996612 680202 920143 384
Equity1 778 5111 768 722413 930411 245
Share capital69 28869 28816 56116 215
Number of ordinary shares69 287 78369 287 78369 287 78369 287 783
Diluted number of ordinary shares69 287 78369 287 78369 287 78369 287 783
Book value per share (in PLN/EUR)25,6725,536,145,97
Diluted book value per share (in PLN/EUR)25,6725,536,145,97
Declared or paid dividend (in PLN/EUR)-69 287 783-16 215 255
Declared or paid dividend per share (in PLN/EUR)-1,00-0,23
PLN/EUR exchange rate at the end of the period**--4,18394,2730
Selected standalone financial data
Period
from 01.01.2025
to 31.03.2025		Period
from 01.01.2024
to 31.03.2024		Period
from 01.01.2025
to 31.03.2025		Period
from 01.01.2024
to 31.03.2024
PLN '000PLN '000EUR '000EUR '000
Sales revenues7 12319 1491 7024 432
Operating profit (loss)(987)9 572(236)2 215
Gross profit (loss)1 4179 9733392 308
Net profit (loss) for the period2 03910 5804872 448
Net cash flows from operating activities(44 367)26 322(10 602)6 092
Net cash flows from investing activities-(292)-(68)
Net cash flows from financing activities(790)(314)(189)(73)
Change in cash and cash equivalents(45 157)25 716(10 791)5 951
Weighted average number of ordinary shares69 287 78369 287 78369 287 78369 287 783
Diluted weighted average number of ordinary shares69 287 78369 287 78369 287 78369 287 783
EPS (in PLN/EUR) 0,030,150,010,04
Diluted EPS (in PLN/EUR) 0,030,150,010,04
Mean PLN/EUR exchange rate*4,18484,3211
As at 31 March 2025As at 31 December 2024As at 31 March 2025As at 31 December 2024
PLN '000PLN '000EUR '000EUR '000
Assets1 296 0461 341 458309 770313 938
Long-term liabilities27 23941 5636 5109 727
Short-term liabilities302 698335 19272 34878 444
Equity964 703848 735225 767197 339
Share capital69 28869 28816 56116 215
Number of ordinary shares69 287 78369 287 78369 287 78369 287 783
Diluted number of ordinary shares69 287 78369 287 78369 287 78369 287 783
Book value per share (in PLN/EUR)13,9413,923,333,26
Diluted book value per share (in PLN/EUR)13,9413,923,333,26
Declared or paid dividend (in PLN/EUR)-69 287 783-16 215 255
Declared or paid dividend per share (in PLN/EUR)-1,00-0,23
PLN/EUR exchange rate at the end of the period**--4,18394,2730

* Items of the income and cash flow statement are converted at the exchange rate which is the arithmetic mean of average rates announced by the NBP in the given reporting period.

** Items of balance sheet and book value per share were converted at the average exchange rate announced by the NBP and prevailing at the balance sheet date.


