Arctic Paper AB: Consolidated quarterly report for Q1 2025 of Arctic Paper Capital Group

.

The Management Board of Arctic Paper S.A. (hereinafter "Company") herewith

publishes the Arctic Paper SA Capital Group consolidated quarterly report for 1Q 2025.

Selected consolidated financial data

Period

from 01.01.2025

to 31.03.2025 Period

from 01.01.2024

to 31.03.2024 Period

from 01.01.2024

to 31.03.2024 Period

from 01.01.2024

to 31.03.2024 PLN '000 PLN '000 EUR '000 EUR '000 Continuing operations Sales revenues 822 770 965 378 196 609 223 410 Operating profit (loss) (9 824) 83 655 (2 348) 19 360 Gross profit (loss) (27 540) 98 236 (6 581) 22 734 Net profit / (loss) for the period (23 820) 81 569 (5 692) 18 877 Net profit / (loss) attributable to the shareholders of the Parent Entity (13 423) 82 467 (3 208) 19 085 Net cash flows from operating activities (9 808) 78 106 (2 344) 18 075 Net cash flows from investing activities (73 940) (72 969) (17 669) (16 887) Net cash flows from financing activities 72 123 (21 736) 17 235 (5 030) Change in cash and cash equivalents (59 317) (35 749) (14 174) (8 273) Weighted average number of ordinary shares 69 287 783 69 287 783 69 287 783 69 287 783 Diluted weighted average number of ordinary shares 69 287 783 69 287 783 69 287 783 69 287 783 EPS (in PLN/EUR) (0,19) 1,19 (0,05) 0,28 Diluted EPS (in PLN/EUR) (0,19) 1,19 (0,05) 0,28 Mean PLN/EUR exchange rate* 4,1848 4,3211 As at

31 March 2025 As at

31 December 2024 As at

31 March 2025 As at

31 December 2024 PLN '000 PLN '000 EUR '000 EUR '000 Assets 2 868 784 2 756 962 685 672 645 205 Long-term liabilities 241 277 375 560 57 668 87 891 Short-term liabilities 848 996 612 680 202 920 143 384 Equity 1 778 511 1 768 722 413 930 411 245 Share capital 69 288 69 288 16 561 16 215 Number of ordinary shares 69 287 783 69 287 783 69 287 783 69 287 783 Diluted number of ordinary shares 69 287 783 69 287 783 69 287 783 69 287 783 Book value per share (in PLN/EUR) 25,67 25,53 6,14 5,97 Diluted book value per share (in PLN/EUR) 25,67 25,53 6,14 5,97 Declared or paid dividend (in PLN/EUR) - 69 287 783 - 16 215 255 Declared or paid dividend per share (in PLN/EUR) - 1,00 - 0,23 PLN/EUR exchange rate at the end of the period** - - 4,1839 4,2730

Selected standalone financial data Period

from 01.01.2025

to 31.03.2025 Period

from 01.01.2024

to 31.03.2024 Period

from 01.01.2025

to 31.03.2025 Period

from 01.01.2024

to 31.03.2024 PLN '000 PLN '000 EUR '000 EUR '000 Sales revenues 7 123 19 149 1 702 4 432 Operating profit (loss) (987) 9 572 (236) 2 215 Gross profit (loss) 1 417 9 973 339 2 308 Net profit (loss) for the period 2 039 10 580 487 2 448 Net cash flows from operating activities (44 367) 26 322 (10 602) 6 092 Net cash flows from investing activities - (292) - (68) Net cash flows from financing activities (790) (314) (189) (73) Change in cash and cash equivalents (45 157) 25 716 (10 791) 5 951 Weighted average number of ordinary shares 69 287 783 69 287 783 69 287 783 69 287 783 Diluted weighted average number of ordinary shares 69 287 783 69 287 783 69 287 783 69 287 783 EPS (in PLN/EUR) 0,03 0,15 0,01 0,04 Diluted EPS (in PLN/EUR) 0,03 0,15 0,01 0,04 Mean PLN/EUR exchange rate* 4,1848 4,3211 As at 31 March 2025 As at 31 December 2024 As at 31 March 2025 As at 31 December 2024 PLN '000 PLN '000 EUR '000 EUR '000 Assets 1 296 046 1 341 458 309 770 313 938 Long-term liabilities 27 239 41 563 6 510 9 727 Short-term liabilities 302 698 335 192 72 348 78 444 Equity 964 703 848 735 225 767 197 339 Share capital 69 288 69 288 16 561 16 215 Number of ordinary shares 69 287 783 69 287 783 69 287 783 69 287 783 Diluted number of ordinary shares 69 287 783 69 287 783 69 287 783 69 287 783 Book value per share (in PLN/EUR) 13,94 13,92 3,33 3,26 Diluted book value per share (in PLN/EUR) 13,94 13,92 3,33 3,26 Declared or paid dividend (in PLN/EUR) - 69 287 783 - 16 215 255 Declared or paid dividend per share (in PLN/EUR) - 1,00 - 0,23 PLN/EUR exchange rate at the end of the period** - - 4,1839 4,2730

* Items of the income and cash flow statement are converted at the exchange rate which is the arithmetic mean of average rates announced by the NBP in the given reporting period.

** Items of balance sheet and book value per share were converted at the average exchange rate announced by the NBP and prevailing at the balance sheet date.