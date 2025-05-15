Thunderful Group AB: Thunderful Group Interim Report January-March 2025

Restructuring implemented, now turning to the future

First quarter January-March 2025

Net revenue increased SEK 4.0 million to SEK 62.0 million (58.0).

Operating profit (EBIT) increased SEK 88.2 million to SEK -65.7 million (-153.9), corresponding to an operating margin of -105.9 percent (-265.5).

Write-down of intangible fixed assets amounted to SEK 29.4 million in the quarter, of which SEK 13.3 million comprised acquisition related goodwill.

Adjusted EBITDA increased SEK 20.2 million to SEK -9.2 million (-29.4), corresponding to an adjusted EBITDA margin of -14.8 percent (-50.7).

Adjusted EBITA increased SEK 69.0 million to SEK -60.5 million (-129.5), corresponding to an adjusted EBITA margin of -97.6 percent (-223.4).

Profit & loss for the quarter amounted to SEK -38.4 million (-237.6), and for continuing operations SEK -36.7 million (-144.8).

Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK -0.55 (-3.36), and for continuing operations SEK -0.52 (-2.04).

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK -12.3 million (-157.0), of which SEK -6.1 million (-167.5) pertained to discontinuing operations.

Consolidated cash and cash equivalents together with unutilised credit facilities amounted to SEK 83.1 million (130.9) as per 31 March 2025.

Thunderful entered into an agreement with Jumpship Ltd's former owner, Dino Patti, for the transfer of all shares in Jumpship Ltd. The company has also reached a settlement agreement regarding former seller claims on future earnouts in exchange for shares in Jumpship Ltd. Under the settlement agreement, Jumpship Ltd shall receive GBP 752.6 thousand from Thunderful, which corresponds to the expected winding-up costs, and Thunderful will waive all internal loans to Jumpship. Transfer of all shares was approved at an Extraordinary General Meeting on 10 February 2025.

On 31 March, Thunderful resolved to carry out a directed issue amounting to SEK 3.0 million to Microcuts Holding GmbH in accordance with the authorisation from the company's Extraordinary General Meeting on 22 May 2024. The purpose of the Set-Off Issue and the reasons for the deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights is to fulfil the conditions stipulated in the agreement with Microcuts and to strengthen the company's financial position and liquidity. In total, 4,242,297 shares were issued at a subscription price of SEK 0.707 per share. The issue relates to part of the final payment of the remaining earnout related to the transfer of shares in the German subsidiary Headup GmbH to Microcuts Holding GmbH, where SEK 6.9 million was paid in cash and SEK 3.0 million was paid with newly issued shares, as an alternative to paying the entire final payment in cash.

Events after the end of the quarter

About Thunderful Group

Thunderful Group focuses on publishing and developing high-quality digital games for PC and console platforms. Headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, Thunderful Group spans a significant portion of the game industry value chain through its two main operating segments: Publishing and Co-Development & Services. The group encompasses a global games publishing business, five game studios with various creative and technological expertise, and a services business. The segments work synergistically to develop, market, and support a diverse portfolio of gaming experiences. Thunderful Group is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier. FNCA Sweden AB is appointed Certified Adviser.

