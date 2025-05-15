CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.The NZ dollar fell to a 2-day low of 0.5882 against the U.S. dollar, from an early high of 0.5917.Against the yen and the euro, the kiwi slid to 6-day lows of 85.93 and 1.9018 from early highs of 86.53 and 1.8929, respectively.If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.57 against the greenback, 84.00 against the yen and 1.93 against the euro.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX