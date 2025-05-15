LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Aviva plc (AV, AV.L), a financial services and insurance company, reported that its General insurance premiums for the first quarter rose 9% to 2.9 billion pounds from 2.7 billion pounds last year.UK&I GI premiums was up 12% to 2.0 billion pounds with 8% growth in Personal Lines and 15% growth in Commercial Lines, reflecting strong new business and the acquisition of Probitas.Retirement sales reached 1.8 billion pounds in the latest quarter, reflecting a 4% increase from 1.7 billion pounds in the prior year, driven by higher volumes in Individual Annuities and Equity Release.Additionally, Protection and Health sales grew by 19% to 126 million pounds, supported by the successful completion of the acquisition from AIG in April 2024. Health in-force premiums were up 11%.The company said it is confident in its ability to achieve the Group targets outlined in its full-year 2023 results presentation. By 2026, the company aims to reach an operating profit of 2 billion pounds, alongside a Solvency II OFG of 1.8 billion pounds. Additionally, it anticipates cumulative cash remittances exceeding 5.8 billion pounds over the period from 2024 to 2026.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX