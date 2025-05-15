OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar weakened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.The Canadian dollar fell to 6-day lows of 104.15 against the yen and 1.5688 against the euro, from early highs of 105.00 and 1.5619, respectively.Against the U.S. dollar, the loonie edged down to 1.3983 from an early high of 1.3960.If the loonie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 103.00 against the yen, 1.59 against the euro and 1.43 against the greenback.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX