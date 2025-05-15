LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Sage Group plc (SGE.L), a British enterprise software company, Thursday reported higher profit and revenues in its first half. The company also backed its forecast, and announced a share buyback extension for up to 200 million pounds.On the London Stock Exchange, Sage Group shares were losing around 4.4 percent to trade at 1,223.00 pence.In the first half, profit before tax grew 16 percent to 236 million pounds from last year's 203 million pounds. Basic earnings per share were 18.2 pence, up 19 percent from 15.3 pence a year ago.Underlying profit before tax was 270 million pounds, compared to 235 million pounds last year. Underlying basic earnings per share were 20.8 pence, compared to 17.7 pence in the prior year.Underlying EBITDA grew 14 percent to 334 million pounds.Revenue was 1.242 billion pounds, up 8 percent from last year's 1.152 billion pounds. Underlying total revenue grew 9 percent.For fiscal 2025, the company continues to expect organic total revenue growth to be 9 percent or above against the background of a more volatile and uncertain macroeconomic environment. Operating margins are expected to trend upwards in the year and beyond.Further, the company raised interim dividend by 7 percent from last year to 7.45 pence per share, which will be paid on June 27 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on May 30.Separately, Sage Group announced a share buyback programme extension for aggregate consideration of up to 200 million pounds.The extended programme will commence on completion of its ongoing share buyback programme for aggregate consideration of up to 400 million pounds announced in November 2024.The Initial Programme is expected to end no later than June 3 and, following its completion, the Extended Programme will commence. The Extended Programme is expected to end no later than August 6.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX