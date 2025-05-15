BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's wholesale price inflation softened for the second straight month in April, data from Destatis showed on Thursday.Wholesale prices grew 0.8 percent year-on-year in April, following a 1.3 percent rise in March.The overall inflation in April was due to higher prices for food products, non-ferrous ores and metals, and non-ferrous semi-finished metal products.Meanwhile, lower prices were also reported in the wholesale of computers and peripheral equipment and iron, steel, and ferrous semi-finished metal products.On a monthly basis, wholesale prices dropped 0.1 percent in April versus an expected increase of 0.2 percent.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX