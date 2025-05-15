LONDON (dpa-AFX) - B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME.L) announced that it has appointed Tjeerd Jegen as Chief Executive Officer. Tjeerd will take over from Mike Schmidt, currently interim Chief Executive Officer on 16th June 2025.Tjeerd has over 25 years of experience in retail, holding leadership positions at well-known companies like Ahold Delhaize, Metro, Tesco, Woolworths, HEMA, and Takko Fashion. His background gives him strong expertise in international retail markets.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX