DJ Amundi Prime Japan UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Prime Japan UCITS ETF DR (D) (PRJU LN) Amundi Prime Japan UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 15-May-2025 / 09:21 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Prime Japan UCITS ETF DR (D) DEALING DATE: 14-May-2025 NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 4658.3269 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 62137868 CODE: PRJU LN ISIN: LU1931974775 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1931974775 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRJU LN LEI Code: 213800BMXDH5SYBIX369 Sequence No.: 388557 EQS News ID: 2138412 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2138412&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 15, 2025 03:21 ET (07:21 GMT)