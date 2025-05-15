PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French consumer prices registered a steady increase as initially estimated in April but harmonized consumer prices rose more than the flash estimate, final data from the statistical office INSEE showed Thursday.Consumer price inflation remained at 0.8 percent, the same rate as seen in March and February. The figure also matched the estimate published on April 30.The 7.8 percent fall in energy prices was offset by the 2.4 percent increase in prices of services and a 1.2 percent rise in food prices.Inflation, based on the harmonized index of consumer prices, also remained stable at 0.9 percent. According to the flash estimate, the annual increase in HICP for April was 0.8 percent.Core inflation held steady at 1.3 percent in April, as in March and in February, data showed.On a monthly basis, consumer price inflation rose to 0.6 percent from 0.2 percent. The April rate was revised up from 0.5 percent.Likewise, EU harmonized inflation came in at 0.7 percent, up from 0.2 percent in March and the flash estimate of 0.6 percent.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX