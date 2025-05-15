BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Netease Inc. (NTES) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last yearThe company's bottom line totaled RMB10.301 billion, or RMB16.06 per share. This compares with RMB7.633 billion, or RMB11.75 per share, last year.Excluding items, Netease Inc. reported adjusted earnings of RMB11.236 billion or RMB17.51 per share for the period.The company's revenue for the period rose 7.4% to RMB28.828 billion from RMB26.851 billion last year.Netease Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: RMB10.301 Bln. vs. RMB7.633 Bln. last year. -EPS: RMB16.06 vs. RMB11.75 last year. -Revenue: RMB28.828 Bln vs. RMB26.851 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX