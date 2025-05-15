Reply,a global systems integrator and technology consulting firm, has launched Silicon Shoring, a new software delivery model powered by Artificial Intelligence.

Silicon Shoring is an AI-Powered Software Delivery model designed to optimise and automate the entire Software Development Life Cycle.

Silicon Shoring enhances how companies source, build, and manage software by integrating Generative AI agents across the entire Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC) from requirements and code generation to testing, deployment, operations, and monitoring. The model replaces traditional software development process with a flexible, intelligent, and automated delivery approach, blending AI with human expertise to deliver scalable, high-quality software at speed.

Silicon Shoring delivers measurable business value. Reply's experience demonstrates a significant acceleration of the SDLC, driven by the reduction of low-value manual tasks, improved quality assurance, and automated deployment workflows. It improves software quality by ensuring clean, compliant, and secure code from the outset, while AI-based testing and proactive monitoring help detect issues early, reduce downtime, and improve maintainability. AI-generated insights also support better architecture decisions, estimation, and resource planning as well as enhance requirement analysis and alignment, enabling clearer, more consistent specifications from the very beginning of the development cycle.

Silicon Shoring supports two primary engagement models tailored to diverse enterprise needs:

The In House Silicon Shoring model allows organisations to set up and operate Reply's agentic AI system within their own environments. Enterprises can integrate these AI agents with their existing data, tools, and infrastructure ensuring full control, security, and alignment with internal governance and compliance requirements. A dedicated change management strategy supports the transformation journey from assessment and design to rollout and continuous improvement ensuring the scalability and industrialisation of the model. This model accelerates in-house IT factories, equips teams with AI-driven skills, and fosters long-term organisational resilience.





The Managed Silicon Shoring model offers a fully managed, AI-native software factory operated by Reply. This model gives organisations access to high-quality software development powered by proprietary AI agents and methodologies without the inefficiencies of traditional offshoring. It eliminates common barriers such as time zone misalignment and communication gaps, while providing local accountability and fast AI-enhanced delivery.

At the core of this new software delivery model is Silicon Reply, a multi-agent AI system that orchestrates AI-driven automation across the full SDLC. It enables organizations to evolve into autonomous software factories, where AI agents collaborate with human teams. Each AI agent performs highly specific, value-generating tasks from extracting requirements and writing code, to automating tests, orchestrating releases, and identifying anomalies in production. All agents operate within a secure, governable ecosystem built for enterprise adoption, including LLM observability, performance evaluation, dataset management, and model gateway orchestration.

Silicon Shoring built-in monitoring capabilities that support a data-driven approach to software delivery. Thanks to its AI-enforced structure, it automatically tracks and measures metrics as flow metrics (like cycle time and throughput), DORA metrics (such as deployment frequency and failure recovery), and quality metrics (like code robustness and test coverage) which have traditionally required manual collection or siloed tools. Additionally, the system introduces a new layer of AI-specific metrics covering both operational costs (such as LLM token consumption and SDLC tool usage) and adoption indicators (including active users, CSAT and AI agent engagement), providing full transparency into efficiency, usage and ROI.

Silicon Shoring includes a Governance Dashboard that provides end-to-end visibility across the development lifecycle. It visualizes progress from business requirements to release, tracking stories, epics, assigned workloads, calendars and defects. Built-in alerts flag critical risks such as delays or high-risk deployments, while detailed summaries and timelines align business, technical teams and delivery goals.

"Silicon Shoring brings a new approach to software development," said Tatiana Rizzante, CEO of Reply. "Its foundation lies in a multi-agent architecture, where specialised AI agents work collaboratively across the entire development lifecycle. This approach allows organisations to scale software delivery intelligently maintaining control, reducing complexity, and ensuring continuous compliance. Whether deployed in house or accessed as a managed service, Silicon Shoring adapts to evolving development needs, offering a new and flexible model for modern engineering

Silicon Shoring is already being adopted by enterprises across sectors for greenfield projects, application maintenance, and legacy transformation. This new model underlines Reply's approach in the application of Generative AI and Agentic Systems to software development and confirms its commitment to using advanced technologies to reduce complexity and technological risk while increasing the productivity and impact of human resources.

Reply [EXM, STAR: REY, ISIN: IT0005282865] specialises in the design and implementation of solutions based on new communication channels and digital media. As a network of highly specialised companies, Reply supports major European industrial groups in the telecom and media; industry and services; banking and insurance and public sectors in defining and developing business models enabled by the new paradigms of AI, cloud computing, digital media and the internet of things. Reply's services include: consulting, system integration and digital services. www.reply.com

