HOOK (dpa-AFX) - Serco Group Plc (SRP.L), a British technology company focused on defense, health, space, and others, said on Thursday that it has bagged three contracts with a combined value of over 1 billion pounds from the UK Ministry of Defence to provide maritime services for the Royal Navy.The first contract, valued at around 850 million pounds over the period of ten years, is for the delivery of in-port services for HMNB Devonport in Plymouth, HMNB Portsmouth, and for the Clyde, including HMNB Faslane. This includes the procurement of 24 new vessels on behalf of the Royal Navy to modernize the fleet. The services to be provided will include vessel towage, passenger transfer, and barge, and tank cleaning services at Portsmouth and Devonport.The second contract of 70 million pounds is for over five years to provide inshore support to military training and exercises at the British Underwater Test and Evaluation.The third 10-year contract of 110 million pounds will provide offshore support to military training and exercises. This service includes two specialist ocean-going vessels for regional and worldwide support.Serco Group was up by 6.49 percent at 186.35 pence on the London Stock Exchange.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX