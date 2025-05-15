Anzeige
Donnerstag, 15.05.2025
Verpasst du gerade die Buffett-Aktie der neuen Generation?
WKN: A115EQ | ISIN: SE0005878741
Frankfurt
15.05.25 | 09:17
3,390 Euro
+25,09 % +0,680
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.05.2025 10:00 Uhr
Bactiguard Holding AB: Bulletin from Bactiguard Holding AB's (publ) Annual General Meeting

Finanznachrichten News

At Bactiguard Holding AB's (publ) Annual General Meeting (AGM) on 15 May 2025, the following resolutions were made:

The AGM adopted the income statements and balance sheets for 2024 and decided that no dividend for the financial year 2024 will be paid. Retained earnings and the company's result for the year will be carried forward.

The Board of Directors and CEOs were discharged from liability for their administration of the company for the financial year 2024.

The AGM resolved that the remuneration until the next AGM shall be paid in an amount of SEK 750,000 to the Chairman of the Board and SEK 400,000 to each of the other Directors. No additional remuneration shall be paid for committee work.

Thomas von Koch, Dr Richard Kuntz, Professor Anna Martling, Magdalena Persson and Jan Ståhlberg were re-elected as Board members. Thomas von Koch was re-elected as the Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Deloitte AB was re-elected by the AGM as auditor for the period until the end of the next AGM and it was resolved that remuneration to the auditor shall be paid according to approved invoices.

The AGM adopted the remuneration report, proposed by the Board.

The AGM further resolved, in accordance with the Board's proposal, on the authorization for the Board to decide on a new issue of shares, warrants and/or convertibles.

For further information, please contact:
Patrick Bach, CFO +46 761 295 911
Nina Nornholm, Head of Communications & Investor Relations +46 708 550 356

About Bactiguard
Bactiguard is a global MedTech company developing safe and biocompatible technology to prevent medical device related infections. The unique technology is based on an ultra-thin noble metal coating that prevents bacterial adhesion and biofilm formation on medical devices. The company focuses on five strategic therapeutic areas where infection rates create high medical needs for infection prevention. These areas include Orthopedics, Cardiology, Neurology, Urology, and Vascular Access.

Bactiguard operates through license partnerships with leading global MedTech companies that apply the technology to their medical devices. The company also has a portfolio of wound management products. Bactiguard's infection prevention solutions decrease patient suffering, save lives, and unburden healthcare resources while also fighting against antimicrobial resistance, one of the most serious threats to global health and modern medicine. Bactiguard is headquartered in Stockholm and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and is included in the Mid-Cap segment.

Read more about Bactiguard: www.bactiguard.com
Follow Bactiguard on LinkedIn


Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.