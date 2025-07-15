Anzeige
WKN: A115EQ | ISIN: SE0005878741
München
15.07.25
2,640 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BACTIGUARD HOLDING AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BACTIGUARD HOLDING AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.07.2025 07:00 Uhr
12 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bactiguard Holding AB: Bactiguard Holding AB's interim report second quarter 2025

Positive EBITDA momentum carried forward in Q2

Second quarter 2025 (April - June)

  • Total revenue amounted to SEK 52.1 (60.9) million, a decrease of SEK 8.8 million corresponding to 14.4%.
  • Net sales amounted to SEK 48.2 (57.4) million, a decrease of SEK 9.1 million corresponding to 15.9%. Adjusted for currency effects of SEK -3.8 million, net sales decreased by 9.4%.
  • Operating loss amounted to SEK 7.3 (10.8) million.
  • EBITDA amounted to SEK 4.4 (1.2) million.
  • Net loss for the period amounted to SEK 8.1 (14.3) million.
  • Loss per share, before and after dilution, amounted to SEK 0.24 (0.41).
  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 1.7 (16.8) million corresponding to SEK 0.05 (0.48) per share.

First half-year 2025 (January - June)

  • Total revenue amounted to SEK 114.9 (119.7) million, a decrease of SEK 4.8 million corresponding to 4.0%.
  • Net sales amounted to SEK 107.3 (111.3) million, a decrease of SEK 4.0 million corresponding to 3.6%. Adjusted for currency effects of SEK -2.0 million, net sales decreased by 1.8%.
  • Operating loss amounted to SEK 9.9 (23.7) million.
  • EBITDA amounted to SEK 13.8 (-0.3) million.
  • Net loss for the period amounted to SEK 12.8 (24.2) million.
  • Loss per share, before and after dilution, amounted to SEK 0.37 (0.69).
  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK -10.4 (-2.2) million corresponding to SEK -0.30 (-0.06) per share.

Christine Lind, CEO of Bactiguard comments:

"Bactiguard continued the profitability trend in Q2 with an EBITDA of SEK 4.4 million (Q2 2024: SEK 1.2 million). Revenues amounted to SEK 52.1 million (Q2 2024: SEK 60.9 million), a decrease of 14.4 percent compared to Q2 last year. Total license revenues came in at SEK 34.1 million (Q2 2024: SEK 37.8 million). License partner revenues from BD were SEK 19.2 million (Q2 2024: SEK 27.6 million), lower than previous quarters due to longer than expected timelines to market registration, and from Zimmer Biomet SEK 14.2 million (Q2 2024: SEK 10.2 million) related primarily to minimum royalties. USD currency effects negatively impacted revenues and excluding these, license partner revenues grew by 7.3 percent. The Wound Management portfolio reported revenues of SEK 13.8 million (Q2 2024: SEK 14.7 million). During the quarter early feasibility work related to the cardiology therapeutic area was initiated."

Bactiguard Holding AB's (publ) interim report for the second quarter 2025 is available at https://ir.bactiguard.com/

This information is information that Bactiguard Holding AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, 2025-07-15 at 07:00 CET.

For further information, please contact:
Patrick Bach, CFO +46 761 295 911
Nina Nornholm, Head of Communications & Investor Relations +46 708 550 356

To participate in the audiocast, please use this link: https://ir.bactiguard.com/report/q2-2025/
To participate only by conference call, please register on the link above. Questions can be asked either in writing via the audiocast or orally if you attend the conference call.

About Bactiguard
Bactiguard is a global MedTech company developing safe and biocompatible technology to prevent medical device related infections. The unique technology is based on an ultra-thin noble metal coating that prevents bacterial adhesion and biofilm formation on medical devices. The company focuses on five strategic therapeutic areas where infection rates create high medical needs for infection prevention. These areas include Orthopedics, Cardiology, Neurology, Urology, and Vascular Access.

Bactiguard operates through license partnerships with leading global MedTech companies that apply the technology to their medical devices. The company also has a portfolio of wound management products. Bactiguard's infection prevention solutions decrease patient suffering, save lives, and unburden healthcare resources while also fighting against antimicrobial resistance, one of the most serious threats to global health and modern medicine. Bactiguard is headquartered in Stockholm and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and is included in the Mid-Cap segment.

Read more about Bactiguard: www.bactiguard.com
Follow Bactiguard on LinkedIn


