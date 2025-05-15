WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has secured more than $243.5 billion in deals with Qatar, alongside a broader economic exchange worth at least $1.2 trillion.The deals, signed during Trump's visit to Qatar, include the sale of Boeing aircraft and GE Aerospace engines to Qatar Airways.Under the $96 billion agreement, Qatar Airways will acquire up to 210 American-made Boeing 787 Dreamliner and 777X aircraft powered by GE Aerospace engines. This is Boeing's largest-ever wide-body order and 787 order. This agreement will support 154,000 U.S. jobs annually, totaling more than 1 million jobs in the United States during the course of production and delivery of this deal, according to the White House.McDermott has signed an agreement with Qatar Energy in advancing critical energy infrastructure, with seven active projects worth $8.5 billion. As the sole provider of offshore components for Qatar's major LNG expansion, McDermott's work directly supports thousands of U.S. energy sector jobs.Parsons has won 30 projects worth up to $97 billion.Quantinuum finalized a Joint Venture Agreement with Al Rabban Capital, a prominent Qatari company. Qatar will invest up to $1 billion in the state-of-the-art quantum technologies and workforce development provided by the Joint Venture.Under the defense deals, Qatar will procure state-of-the-art military equipment from two leading U.S. defense companies.Raytheon has secured a $1 billion agreement for Qatar's acquisition of counter-drone capabilities.General Atomics secured a nearly $2 billion agreement to provide the Qatari Armed Forces with the MQ-9B remotely piloted aircraft system, the most advanced multi-mission remotely piloted aircraft in the world.The deals signed on Wednesday will accelerate Qatar's defense investment in the U.S.-Qatar security partnership, thereby enhancing regional deterrence and benefiting the U.S. industrial base, the White House said.The United States and Qatar have a long history of trade and a strong commercial relationship. In 2024, U.S.-Qatar trade totaled $5.64 billion, with $3.8 billion in U.S. exports and $1.8 billion in Qatari imports.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX