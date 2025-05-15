BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last yearThe company's bottom line totaled RMB855.767 million, or RMB0.24 per share. This compares with RMB431.774 million, or RMB0.12 per share, last year.The company's revenue for the period rose 42.4% to RMB23.328 billion from RMB16.377 billion last year.KE Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: RMB855.767 Mln. vs. RMB431.774 Mln. last year. -EPS: RMB0.24 vs. RMB0.12 last year. -Revenue: RMB23.328 Bln vs. RMB16.377 Bln last year.KE Holdings' first-quarter revenue performance was supported by increased total gross transaction value and the expansion of the home rental business.Total GTV increased to RMB843.7 billion from RMB629.9 billion in the same period of 2024, primarily attributable to the sustained growth of the existing home transaction market.BEKE was down by 4.60% at $19.30 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.Excluding items, for the first quarter, the company recorded earnings of RMB1.393 billion, compared with RMB1.392 billion in the same period of 2024.Net profit per ADS stood at RMB0.73 as against the prior year's RMB0.37 per ADS. Adjusted earnings per ADS were RMB1.19, higher than RMB1.18 per ADS a year ago.BEKE was down by 4.60% at $19.30 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX