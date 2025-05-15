BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.The company's bottom line totaled RMB11.973 billion, or RMB5.17 per share. This compares with RMB919 million, or RMB1.30 per share, last year.Excluding items, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd reported adjusted earnings of RMB29.847 billion or RMB12.52 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn RMB12.81 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 6.6% to RMB236.454 billion from RMB221.874 billion last year.Alibaba Group Holding Ltd earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: RMB11.973 Bln. vs. RMB919 Mln. last year. -EPS: RMB5.17 vs. RMB1.30 last year. -Revenue: RMB236.454 Bln vs. RMB221.874 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX