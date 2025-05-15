WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. security forces foiled a plot to carry out a mass-shooting at a strategic U.S. military base in Warren, Michigan, on behalf of the Islamic State.FBI arrested 19-year-old Ammar Abdulmajid-Mohamed Said, a former member of the Michigan Army National Guard, over the plot earlier this week.The Justice Department said he is charged in a criminal complaint with attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization and distributing information related to a destructive device.Said informed two undercover agents of FBI about a plan he had devised to conduct a mass-shooting at the U.S. Army's Tank-Automotive & Armaments Command (TACOM) facility in Warren, Michigan, commonly known as the Detroit Arsenal.Located in Detroit's most populous suburb, it was the first manufacturing plant built for the mass production of tanks in the United States.In April, the undercover officers had indicated that they intended to carry out Said's plan at the direction of ISIS. In response, Said provided material assistance to the attack plan. This included providing armor-piercing ammunition and magazines, flying his drone over TACOM to conduct operational reconnaissance, training the FBI spies on firearms and the construction of Molotov cocktails, and planning the details of the attack including how to enter TACOM and which building to target.Said was arrested on Tuesday, the day he scheduled the attack, after he traveled to an area near TACOM and launched his drone.The teenager made his initial court appearance Wednesday in the Eastern District of Michigan.Based on the charges in the complaint, Said faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison for each count if convicted, the Justice Department says.The FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force is investigating the case.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX