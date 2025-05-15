Anzeige
WKN: A2PT0G | ISIN: US98741T1043
NASDAQ
14.05.25 | 21:56
8,860 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
YOUDAO INC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
YOUDAO INC ADR 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
15.05.2025 10:30 Uhr
Youdao, Inc.: Youdao Reports First Quarter 2025 Unaudited Financial Results

Finanznachrichten News

HANGZHOU, China, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Youdao, Inc. ("Youdao" or the "Company") (NYSE: DAO), an AI-powered solutions provider specializing in artificial intelligence applications for the learning and advertising verticals, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

First Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights

  • Total net revenues were RMB1.3 billion (US$178.9 million), representing a 6.7% decrease from the same period in 2024.
    - Net revenues from learning services were RMB602.4 million (US$83.0 million), representing a 16.1% decrease from the same period in 2024.
    - Net revenues from smart devices were RMB190.5 million (US$26.3 million), representing a 5.1% increase from the same period in 2024.
    - Net revenues from online marketing services were RMB505.4 million (US$69.6 million), representing a 2.6% increase from the same period in 2024.
  • Gross margin was 47.3%, compared with 49.0% for the same period in 2024.
  • Income from operations was RMB104.0 million (US$14.3 million), representing a 247.7% increase from the same period in 2024.
  • Basic and diluted net income per American depositary share ("ADS") attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB0.65 (US$0.09) and RMB0.64 (US$0.09), respectively, compared with RMB0.11 and RMB0.10 for the same period of 2024.

"In the first quarter, we significantly improved our profitability, driving operating income to a first-quarter record high of RMB104.0 million, up 247.7% year-over-year. On the product front, our upgraded AI College Admission Advisers drove over 25% year-over-year growth in gross billings for Youdao Lingshi. We also accelerated international market expansion and deepened collaboration with NetEase Group in online marketing services, strengthening the long-term growth of our advertising business. Meanwhile, AI subscription services upgraded existing applications and introduced new offerings like Youdao AI Podcast Assistant, expanding our portfolio and driving over 40% year-over-year growth in total sales," said Dr. Feng Zhou, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Youdao.

"Looking ahead, we will accelerate the deployment of our large language model, Confucius, across learning and advertising verticals as part of our AI-native strategy - enhancing user experience while further boosting profitability. Having achieved our first full year of operating profit in 2024, we are well-positioned to sustain this momentum and deliver stronger profit growth and full-year operating cash flow breakeven in 2025," Dr. Zhou concluded.

First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Net Revenues

Net revenues for the first quarter of 2025 were RMB1.3 billion (US$178.9 million), representing a 6.7% decrease from RMB1.4 billion for the same period of 2024.

Net revenues from learning services were RMB602.4 million (US$83.0 million) for the first quarter of 2025, representing a 16.1% decrease from RMB718.0 million for the same period of 2024. The year-over-year decrease was mainly because we continued to take a disciplined, strategic approach to customer acquisition, which places greater emphasis on high-ROI (return on investment) engagements. We believe despite the short-term revenue decline, this strategy has enhanced the overall resilience and operational efficiency of our business.

Net revenues from smart devices were RMB190.5 million (US$26.3 million) for the first quarter of 2025, representing a 5.1% increase from RMB181.2 million for the same period of 2024, primarily driven by the continued increase in sales of Youdao Dictionary Pen in the first quarter of 2025.

Net revenues from online marketing services were RMB505.4 million (US$69.6 million) for the first quarter of 2025, representing a 2.6% increase from RMB492.7 million for the same period of 2024.

Gross Profit and Gross Margin

Gross profit for the first quarter of 2025 was RMB614.2 million (US$84.6 million), representing a 9.9% decrease from RMB681.5 million for the same period of 2024. Gross margin was 47.3% for the first quarter of 2025, compared with 49.0% for the same period of 2024.

Gross margin for learning services was 59.8% for the first quarter of 2025, compared with 63.1% for the same period of 2024. The decrease was mainly due to the decline in economies of scale as a result of the decreased revenues from learning services.

Gross margin for smart devices increased to 52.3% for the first quarter of 2025 from 32.6% for the same period of 2024. The improvement was mainly attributable to the higher gross margin arising from the newly launched Youdao Dictionary Pen since the second half of 2024.

Gross margin for online marketing services was 30.5% for the first quarter of 2025, compared with 34.3% for the same period of 2024. The decrease was mainly attributable to our strategic expansion of our client base for advertising services. As the collaboration with new clients remains in its nascent stage, the gross margin for these clients holds potential for future improvement.

Operating Expenses

Total operating expenses for the first quarter of 2025 were RMB510.2 million (US$70.3 million), compared with RMB651.6 million for the same period of last year.

Sales and marketing expenses for the first quarter of 2025 were RMB357.6 million (US$49.3 million), representing a decrease of 21.5% from RMB455.4 million for the same period of 2024. This decrease was attributable to the reduced marketing expenditures, as well as declined payroll related expenses in learning services and smart devices in the first quarter of 2025.

Research and development expenses for the first quarter of 2025 were RMB115.5 million (US$15.9 million), representing a decrease of 21.3% from RMB146.7 million for the same period of 2024. The decrease was primarily due to the decreased headcount for research and development employees, leading to payroll savings in the first quarter of 2025.

General and administrative expenses for the first quarter of 2025 were RMB37.1 million (US$5.1 million), representing a decrease of 25.0% from RMB49.4 million for the same period of 2024. The decrease was mainly attributable to a decrease in expected credit losses on our accounts receivables in the first quarter of 2025.

Income from Operations

As a result of the foregoing, income from operations for the first quarter of 2025 was RMB104.0 million (US$14.3 million), representing a 247.7% increase from RMB29.9 million for the same period in 2024. The margin of income from operations was 8.0%, compared with 2.1% for the same period of last year.

Net Income Attributable to Youdao's Ordinary Shareholders

Net income attributable to Youdao's ordinary shareholders for the first quarter of 2025 was RMB76.7 million (US$10.6 million), increased over sixfold from RMB12.4 million for the same period of last year. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Youdao's ordinary shareholders for the first quarter of 2025 was RMB81.7 million (US$11.3 million), quadrupled from RMB20.3 million for the same period of last year.

Basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders for the first quarter of 2025 was RMB0.65 (US$0.09) and RMB0.64 (US$0.09), respectively, compared with RMB0.11 and RMB0.10, respectively, for the same period of 2024. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB0.69 (US$0.10) and RMB0.68 (US$0.09), respectively, compared with RMB0.17 for the same period of 2024.

Other Information

As of March 31, 2025, Youdao's cash, cash equivalents, current and non-current restricted cash, and short-term investments totaled RMB424.5 million (US$58.5 million), compared with RMB662.6 million as of December 31, 2024. For the first quarter of 2025, net cash used in operating activities was RMB255.5 million (US$35.2 million). Youdao's ability to continue as a going concern is dependent on management's ability to implement an effective business plan amid a changing regulatory environment, generate operating cash flows, and secure external financing for future development. To support Youdao's future business, NetEase Group has agreed to provide financial support for ongoing operations in the next thirty-six months starting from May 2024. As of March 31, 2025, Youdao has received various forms of financial support from the NetEase Group, including, among others, RMB878.0 million in short-term loan, and US$128.5 million in long-term loans maturing on March 31, 2027 drawn from the US$300.0 million revolving loan facility.

As of March 31, 2025, the Company's contract liabilities, which mainly consisted of deferred revenues generated from Youdao's learning services, were RMB711.2 million (US$98.0 million), compared with RMB961.0 million as of December 31, 2024.

Share Repurchase Program

On November 17, 2022, the Company announced that its board of directors had authorized the Company to adopt a share repurchase program in accordance with applicable laws and regulations for up to US$20 million of its Class A ordinary shares (including in the form of ADSs) during a period of up to 36 months. This amount was subsequently increased to US$40.0 million in August 2023. As of March 31, 2025, the Company had repurchased a total of approximately 7.5 million ADSs for a total consideration of approximately US$33.8 million in the open market under the share repurchase program.

Conference Call

Youdao's management team will host a teleconference call with simultaneous webcast at 6:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, May 15, 2025 (Beijing /Hong Kong Time: 6:00 p.m., Thursday, May 15, 2025). Youdao's management will be on the call to discuss the financial results and answer questions.

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

United States (toll free):

+1-888-346-8982

International:

+1-412-902-4272

Mainland China (toll free):

400-120-1203

Hong Kong (toll free):

800-905-945

Hong Kong:

+852-3018-4992

Conference ID:

8344592

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.youdao.com.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible by phone one hour after the conclusion of the live call at the following numbers, until May 22, 2025:

United States:

+1-877-344-7529

International:

+1-412-317-0088

Replay Access Code:

8344592

About Youdao, Inc.

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE: DAO) is strategically positioned as an AI-powered solutions provider specializing in artificial intelligence applications for the learning and advertising verticals. Youdao now mainly offers learning services, online marketing services and smart devices - all powered by advanced technologies. Youdao was founded in 2006 as part of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES; HKEX: 9999), a leading internet technology company in China.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.youdao.com.

Non-GAAP Measures

Youdao considers and uses non-GAAP financial measures, such as non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to the Company's ordinary shareholders and non-GAAP basic and diluted net income/(loss) per ADS, as supplemental metrics in reviewing and assessing its operating performance and formulating its business plan. The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP").

Youdao defines non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to the Company's ordinary shareholders as net income/(loss) attributable to the Company's ordinary shareholders excluding share-based compensation expenses and adjustment for GAAP to non-GAAP reconciling item for the income/(loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests. Non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to the Company's ordinary shareholders enables Youdao's management to assess its operating results without considering the impact of these items, which are non-cash charges in nature. Youdao believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors in understanding and evaluating the Company's current operating performance and prospects in the same manner as management does, if they so choose.

Non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, which possibly do not reflect all items of expense that affect our operations. In addition, the non-GAAP financial measures Youdao uses may differ from the non-GAAP measures uses by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited.

For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this release.

The accompanying table has more details on the reconciliation between our GAAP financial measures that are mostly directly comparable to non-GAAP financial measures. Youdao encourages you to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars ("US$") at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from RMB to US$ were made at the rate of RMB7.2567 to US$1.00, the exchange rate on March 31, 2025 set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or US$ amounts referred could be converted into US$ or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with, or furnished to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Further information regarding such risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:
Jeffrey Wang
Youdao, Inc.
Tel: +86-10-8255-8163 ext. 89980
E-mail: [email protected]

Piacente Financial Communications
Helen Wu
Tel: +86-10-6508-0677
E-mail: [email protected]

In the United States:
Piacente Financial Communications
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
E-mail: [email protected]

YOUDAO, INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(RMB and USD in thousands)




As of December 31,


As of March 31,


As of March 31,



2024


2025


2025



RMB


RMB


USD (1)








Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents


592,721


335,892


46,287

Restricted cash


3,567


3,027


417

Short-term investments


63,064


82,384


11,353

Accounts receivable, net


418,644


417,315


57,508

Inventories


174,741


155,651


21,449

Amounts due from NetEase Group


79,700


63,490


8,749

Prepayment and other current assets


154,331


170,439


23,487

Total current assets


1,486,768


1,228,198


169,250








Non-current assets:







Property, equipment and software, net


46,725


42,687


5,882

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net


68,494


59,042


8,136

Long-term investments


72,380


68,862


9,489

Goodwill


109,944


109,944


15,151

Other assets, net


30,084


30,475


4,201

Total non-current assets


327,627


311,010


42,859








Total assets


1,814,395


1,539,208


212,109








Liabilities and Shareholders' Deficit







Current liabilities:







Accounts payables


145,148


102,122


14,073

Payroll payable


264,520


144,894


19,967

Amounts due to NetEase Group


21,997


34,636


4,773

Contract liabilities


961,024


711,221


98,009

Taxes payable


37,603


53,064


7,312

Accrued liabilities and other payables


638,660


651,993


89,847

Short-term loan from NetEase Group


878,000


878,000


120,992

Total current liabilities


2,946,952


2,575,930


354,973








Non-current liabilities:







Long-term lease liabilities


25,566


18,828


2,595

Long-term loans from NetEase Group


913,000


926,652


127,696

Other non-current liabilities


18,189


20,129


2,773

Total non-current liabilities


956,755


965,609


133,064








Total liabilities


3,903,707


3,541,539


488,037








Shareholders' deficit:







Youdao's shareholders' deficit


(2,139,958)


(2,053,833)


(283,025)

Noncontrolling interests


50,646


51,502


7,097

Total shareholders' deficit


(2,089,312)


(2,002,331)


(275,928)








Total liabilities and shareholders' deficit


1,814,395


1,539,208


212,109


Note 1:

The conversion of Renminbi (RMB) into United States dollars (USD) is based on the noon buying rate of USD1.00=RMB7.2567 on the last trading
day of March (March 31, 2025) as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the U.S. Federal Reserve Board.

YOUDAO, INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(RMB and USD in thousands, except share and per ADS data)




Three Months Ended




March 31,


December 31,


March 31,


March 31,




2024


2024


2025


2025




RMB


RMB


RMB


USD (1)


Net revenues:










Learning services


717,996


617,673


602,414


83,015


Smart devices


181,198


240,444


190,498


26,251


Online marketing services


492,665


481,681


505,350


69,639


Total net revenues


1,391,859


1,339,798


1,298,262


178,905












Cost of revenues (2)


(710,356)


(699,045)


(684,035)


(94,263)


Gross profit


681,503


640,753


614,227


84,642












Operating expenses:










Sales and marketing expenses (2)


(455,440)


(381,815)


(357,641)


(49,283)


Research and development expenses (2)


(146,723)


(120,694)


(115,474)


(15,913)


General and administrative expenses (2)


(49,416)


(54,068)


(37,071)


(5,109)


Total operating expenses


(651,579)


(556,577)


(510,186)


(70,305)


Income from operations


29,924


84,176


104,041


14,337












Interest income


975


970


517


71


Interest expense


(20,334)


(16,828)


(16,104)


(2,219)


Others, net


2,892


1,594


(960)


(132)


Income before tax


13,457


69,912


87,494


12,057












Income tax benefits/(expenses)


1,028


2,386


(9,895)


(1,364)


Net income


14,485


72,298


77,599


10,693


Net (income)/loss attributable to noncontrolling interests


(2,053)


10,705


(856)


(118)


Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company


12,432


83,003


76,743


10,575












Basic net income per ADS


0.11


0.71


0.65


0.09


Diluted net income per ADS


0.10


0.70


0.64


0.09












Shares used in computing basic net income per ADS


118,317,220


117,259,091


117,594,976


117,594,976


Shares used in computing diluted net income per ADS


118,928,848


118,705,233


119,504,097


119,504,097












Note 1:

The conversion of Renminbi (RMB) into United States dollars (USD) is based on the noon buying rate of USD1.00=RMB7.2567 on the last trading day of March (March 31, 2025) as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the U.S. Federal Reserve Board.


Note 2:










Share-based compensation in each category:










Cost of revenues


778


1,025


612


84


Sales and marketing expenses


1,136


1,069


728


100


Research and development expenses


3,503


2,402


2,352


324


General and administrative expenses


2,479


4,285


1,538


213


YOUDAO, INC.

UNAUDITED ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

(RMB and USD in thousands)




Three Months Ended



March 31,


December 31,


March 31,


March 31,



2024


2024


2025


2025



RMB


RMB


RMB


USD










Net revenues









Learning services


717,996


617,673


602,414


83,015

Smart devices


181,198


240,444


190,498


26,251

Online marketing services


492,665


481,681


505,350


69,639

Total net revenues


1,391,859


1,339,798


1,298,262


178,905










Cost of revenues









Learning services


264,759


247,059


242,111


33,364

Smart devices


122,060


134,896


90,851


12,520

Online marketing services


323,537


317,090


351,073


48,379

Total cost of revenues


710,356


699,045


684,035


94,263










Gross margin









Learning services


63.1 %


60.0 %


59.8 %


59.8 %

Smart devices


32.6 %


43.9 %


52.3 %


52.3 %

Online marketing services


34.3 %


34.2 %


30.5 %


30.5 %

Total gross margin


49.0 %


47.8 %


47.3 %


47.3 %

YOUDAO, INC.

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS

(RMB and USD in thousands, except share and per ADS data)




Three Months Ended



March 31,


December 31,


March 31,


March 31,



2024


2024


2025


2025



RMB


RMB


RMB


USD










Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company


12,432


83,003


76,743


10,575

Add: share-based compensation


7,896


8,781


5,230


721

Less: GAAP to non-GAAP reconciling item for the income attributable to
noncontrolling interests


-


-


(297)


(41)

Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company


20,328


91,784


81,676


11,255



















Non-GAAP basic net income per ADS


0.17


0.78


0.69


0.10

Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS


0.17


0.77


0.68


0.09










Shares used in computing non-GAAP basic net income per ADS


118,317,220


117,259,091


117,594,976


117,594,976

Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS


118,928,848


118,705,233


119,504,097


119,504,097

SOURCE Youdao, Inc.

© 2025 PR Newswire
