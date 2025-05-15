Verde AgriTech Ltd: Verde Announces Q1 2025 Results

(All figures are in Canadian dollars, unless stated otherwise. Average exchange rate in Q1 2025: C$1.00 = R$3.93)

SINGAPORE, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verde AgriTech Ltd (TSX: "NPK") ("Verde" or the "Company") announces its financial results for the period ended March 31, 2025 ("Q1 2025").

As previously disclosed on March 28, 20251, product deliveries for the first half of 2025 were significantly impacted by the severe crisis in the Brazilian agricultural sector, which led to the insolvency of some of the country's largest agricultural input suppliers and farming operations.

Looking ahead to the second half of 2025, Verde is experiencing a recovery in orders as overall market credit risk declines, enabling stronger sales performance. In 2025, up to date, the Company has approved and delivered volumes equivalent to over 70% of the total delivered throughout the entire year of 2024. From January to May 2025, confirmed orders are 40% higher compared to the same period in 2024, reflecting a significant acceleration driven by increased credit approvals.

"With our installed capacity, Verde can supply around 4% of Brazil's potash demand-a modest share in a market worth over 6 billion dollars annually. This reflects not a limitation, but the scale of the opportunity ahead, which we are positioned to pursue with no need for further investment," said Cristiano Veloso, Verde's Founder & CEO.

"We went through years of accelerated growth, which were abruptly interrupted by a major crisis. Now, we are focused on regaining our growth trajectory, with the near-term goal of at least reaching full capacity at our existing plants," Mr. Veloso added.

Q1 2025 Highlights

Operational and Financial Highlights

Verde's sales volume in Q1 2025 was 48,000 tons; a 44% reduction compared to Q1 2024. Additionally, revenue had a 44% decrease compared to Q1 2024, with $2.9 million in Q1 2025.

Cash held by the Company decreased by $0.7 million, from $3.2 million in Q1 2024 to $2.5 million in Q1 2025. Additionally, the Company has $7.7 million in short-term receivables. The total Cash and short-term receivables were $10.2 million in Q1 2025.

General and administrative expenses decreased by 23%, from $1.3 million in Q1 2024, to $1.0 million in Q1 2025.

EBITDA before non-cash events was -$1.4 million in Q1 2025, compared to -$0.7 million in Q1 2024.

Net loss in Q1 2025 was $3.8 million, compared to a $4.8 million loss in Q1 2024.

Other Highlights

Product sold in Q1 2025 has the potential to capture up to 5,730 tons of carbon dioxide (" CO 2 ") from the atmosphere via Enhanced Rock Weathering (" ERW "). 2 The potential net amount of carbon captured is estimated at 4,350 tons of CO 2 . In addition to the carbon removal potential, Q1 2025 sales avoided the emissions of 2,654 tons of CO 2 e, by substituting potassium chloride (" KCl ") fertilizers. 3

") from the atmosphere via Enhanced Rock Weathering (" "). The potential net amount of carbon captured is estimated at 4,350 tons of CO . In addition to the carbon removal potential, Q1 2025 sales avoided the emissions of 2,654 tons of CO e, by substituting potassium chloride (" ") fertilizers. Combining the potential carbon removal and carbon emissions avoided by the use of the product since the start of production in 2018, Verde's total potential impact stands at 306,165 tons of CO 2 . 4

. 6,048 tons of chloride have been prevented from being applied into soils in Q1 2025, by farmers who used the Product in lieu of KCl fertilizers.5 A total of 161,983 tons of chloride has been prevented from being applied into soil by Verde's customers since the Company started production.6

Subsequent Events

Court Approval of Debt Renegotiation Agreement

In April 2025, Verde secured court approval for its debt renegotiation agreement initially disclosed in October and November 2024. Under this restructuring plan, adherent creditors representing approximately 92% of Verde's total outstanding debt agreed to extended repayment terms of up to 126 months, an 18-month grace period on principal and interest payments, and reduced interest rates. Non-adherent creditors faced a mandatory 75% reduction in their principal obligations.7

Q1 2025 in Review

Agricultural Market

In Q1 2025, Brazil's agricultural sector remained impacted by the financial difficulties that have accumulated since 2022. Access to credit continued to be restricted, and many producers and distributors are still managing high debt levels arising from prior input purchases made under unfavorable market conditions. Financial restructuring remains a common feature across the sector, with a significant number of companies either undergoing judicial recovery proceedings or engaged in informal renegotiations with creditors, reflecting the long tail of the previous liquidity crisis 8.

At the same time, certain indicators pointed to a gradual shift in market conditions. Potash prices, particularly potassium chloride (KCl), remained stable and showed an upward trend throughout the quarter. This variation, combined with a slowdown in new judicial recovery filings, suggests the early stages of a potential recovery in credit availability and commercial activity.

Deliveries in the first half of 2025 continued to reflect the legacy of a challenging 2024. The past two years were marked by severe liquidity restrictions, high interest rates, and an increase in insolvency filings across Brazil's agricultural supply chain. These factors significantly affected payment behavior in the sector. In response, Verde adopted a more conservative commercial posture, deliberately limiting sales to clients with higher credit risk. While this decision impacted delivered volumes, it was essential to protect cash flow and maintain the Company's financial stability.

Global market competition

The Brazilian market remained impacted by high financing costs, with the Selic rate at 14.25% at the end of Q1 2025 and currently at 14.75%9. The persistent credit restriction continued to pressure agribusiness, hindering investments in technology and inputs, and prolonging the contraction cycle that has affected the sector in recent quarters. Projections suggest that the Selic rate, currently at 14.75%, will remain at this level through the end of 2025, before potentially declining to 12.50% in 2026. Annual inflation forecasts stand at 5.50% for 2025 and 4.50% for 202610, which may provide some relief as economic conditions begin to stabilize.

Despite early signs of price recovery, the sales environment remained difficult. High levels of leverage among rural producers-aggravated by successive harvest losses and a surge in judicial recovery filings in 202411-continued to limit purchasing power in Q1 2025.

Amid these challenging market conditions, Brazilian farmers faced tight working capital during the critical period for purchasing inputs like fertilizers for the upcoming planting season. In response, many farmers sought suppliers offering the most favorable payment terms and interest rates, opting to differ payments until after the harvest, typically between 9 to 12 months later. While this approach is common in the agricultural sector, it increases the risk of non-payment for suppliers, including fertilizer companies, reflecting the heightened financial pressures within the industry.

Currency exchange rate

Canadian dollar valuated by 11% versus Brazilian Real in Q1 2025 compared to Q1 202412.

Q1 Results Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call to discuss Q1 2025 results and provide an update. Subscribe using the link below and receive the conference details by email.

Date: Friday, May 16, 2025 Time: 09:00 am Eastern Time Subscription link: https://bit.ly/Q1_2025_Results_Presentation

The questions must be submitted in advance through the following link before the conference call: https://bit.ly/Q1_2025_Questions.

The Company's financial statements and related notes for the period ended March 31, 2025 are available to the public on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and the Company's website at www.investor.verde.ag/.

Results of Operations

The following table provides information about three months ended March 31, 2025, as compared to the three months ended March 31, 2024. All amounts in CAD $'000.

All amounts in CAD $'000 3 months ended

Mar 31, 2025 3 months ended

Mar 31, 2024 Tons sold ('000) 48 85 Average revenue per ton sold $ 59 60 Average production cost per ton sold $ (16 ) (20 ) Average gross profit per ton sold $ 44 40 Average gross margin 73 % 67 % Revenue 2,852 5,068 Production costs (757 ) (1,671 ) Gross Profit 2,095 3,397 Gross Margin 73 % 67 % Sales and marketing expenses (851 ) (970 ) Product delivery freight expenses (1,115 ) (1,595 ) General and administrative expenses (1,050 ) (1,355 ) Allowance for expected credit losses (513 ) (146 ) EBITDA (1) (1,434 ) (670 ) Share Based, Equity and Bonus Payments (Non-Cash Event) (2) (161 ) (1,777 ) Depreciation and Amortization (3) (774 ) (919 ) Operating (Loss) / Profit after non-cash events (2,369 ) (3,366 ) Interest Income/Expense (4) (1,408 ) (1,377 ) Net (Loss) / Profit before tax (3,777 ) (4,743 ) Income tax (5) (4 ) (9 ) Net (Loss) / Profit (3,781 ) (4,752 )

(1) - Non GAAP measure

(2) - Included in General and Administrative expenses in financial statements

(3) - Included in General and Administrative expenses and Cost of Sales in financial statements

(4) - Please see Summary of Interest-Bearing Loans and Borrowings notes

(5) - Please see Income Tax notes

External Factors

Revenue and costs are affected by external factors including changes in the exchange rates between the C$ and R$ along with fluctuations in potassium chloride spot CFR Brazil, agricultural commodities prices, interest rates, among other factors. For further details, please refer to the Q1 2025 Year in Review section.

Financial and operating results

In Q1 2025, revenue from sales declined by 44%, accompanied by a 0.3% decrease in the average revenue per ton compared to Q1 2024. Excluding freight expenses (FOB price), the average revenue per ton fell by 11%, primarily driven by a reduction in sales of specialty products, which decreased from 7% to 3% of the sales mix. The shift reflects farmers' increasing preference for lower value-added products, as many continue to face restricted cash flows.

The decline in sales price per ton and volume were the key drivers of the Company's significantly lower results compared to the previous year. Additionally, the Company continues to maintain a high level of Expected Credit Losses ("ECL"), which further impacted EBITDA negatively. The Company is actively negotiating with these clients, and if successful, the provision will be reversed.

The Company reported a net loss of $3.8 million in Q1 2025, compared to a net loss of $4.8 million in Q1 2024. The year-over-year improvement was primarily driven by a $1.6 million reduction in non-cash expenses related to stock options granted by the Company compared to the previous year.

Basic loss per share was -$0.07 for Q1 2025, compared to a basic loss per share of -$0.09 for Q1 2024.

Production costs

The average cost per ton decreased by 21% in Q1 2025, primarily due to renegotiated supplier contracts, a reduction in operational headcount, and an 11% devaluation of the Brazilian real, alongside a lower proportion of specialty product orders compared to regular products.

Production costs include all direct costs from mining, processing, and the addition of other nutrients to the Product, such as Sulphur and Boron. It also includes the logistics costs from the mine to the plant and related salaries.

Verde's production costs and sales price are based on the following assumptions:

Micronutrients added to the product increase its production cost, rendering K Forte® less expensive to produce. Production costs vary based on packaging type, with bulk being less expensive than Jumbo Bags. Plant 1 produces K Forte® Jumbo Bags and Low-Carbon Specialty Fertilizer Products, while Plant 2 exclusively produces K Forte® Bulk. Therefore, Plant 2's production costs are lower than Plant 1's costs.



Sales, General and Administrative Expenses:

SG&A represents a non-operating segment that includes corporate and administrative functions, essential for supporting the Company's operating segments.

Sales Expenses

CAD $'000 3 months ended

Mar 31, 2025 3 months ended

Mar 31, 2024 Sales and marketing expenses 768 837 Fees paid to independent sales agents 83 133 Total 851 970

Sales and marketing expenses cover salaries for employees, car rentals, domestic travel in Brazil, hotel accommodations, and Product promotion at marketing events.

As part of the Company's sales and marketing strategy, Verde compensates its independent sales agents through commissions. Fees paid to independent sales agents fell by 38% in Q1 2025, due to a decrease in sales volume.

Product delivery freight expenses

Expenses decreased by 30% in Q1 2025 compared to the same period last year, due to a volume reduction presented this year. The volume sold as CIF (Cost Insurance and Freight) in Q1 2025 represented 87% of total sales, compared to 66% in Q1 2024. The Company achieved a reduction in average freight costs per ton for products sold on a CIF basis, to $27 in Q1 2025 from $29 in the comparable period of the previous year. The 6% decrease in freight costs can primarily be attributed to a reduction in the percentage of sales made to regions that are more distant from Verde's production facilities.

General and Administrative Expenses

CAD $'000 3 months ended

Mar 31, 2025 3 months ended

Mar 31, 2024 General administrative expenses 737 805 Legal, professional, consultancy and audit costs 185 341 IT/Software expenses 116 181 Taxes and licenses fees 12 28 Total 1,050 1,355

General administrative expenses include general office expenses, rent, bank fees, insurance, foreign exchange variances and remuneration of executives, directors of the Board and administrative staff. General administrative decreased by 8% compared to the same period last year, due to a series of contract renegotiations with suppliers and a reduction in administrative headcount.

Legal, professional and audit costs include fees along with accountancy, audit and regulatory costs. Consultancy fees encompass consultants employed in Brazil, such as accounting services, patent processes, lawyer's fees and regulatory consultants. This showed a decrease of $0.2 million compared to Q1 2024 due to expenses related to external consulting services.

Allowance for expected credit losses

Allowance for expected credit losses had an increase of $0.4 million, compared to the same period in 2024. The increase in the allowance for expected credit losses in Q1 2025 compared to Q1 2025 is attributed to the fact that in 2024, the agricultural sector experienced a significant rise in insolvency protection cases, directly impacting a portion of Verde's clients. As per Verde's sales policy, any outstanding customer payments overdue for more than 12 months must be provisioned.

Share Based, Equity and Bonus Payments (Non-Cash Event)

Share Based, Equity and Bonus Payments (Non-Cash Events) encompass expenses associated with stock options granted to employees and directors, as well as equity compensation and non-cash bonuses awarded to key management personnel. In Q1 2025, the costs associated with share-based payments decrease to $0.2 million compared to $1.8 million for the same period last year. This decrease was primarily due to a lower number of options issued in 2025 compared to the previous year.

Liquidity and Cash Flows

For additional details see the consolidated statements of cash flows for the quarters ended March 31, 2025, and March 31, 2024, in the quarterly financial statements.

Cash generated from / (utilized in):



CAD $'000 3 months ended

Mar 31, 2025 3 months ended

Mar 31, 2024 Operating activities (885 ) (2,859 ) Investing activities (68 ) (269 ) Financing activities (43 ) (772 )

On March 31, 2025, the Company held cash of $2.5 million, a decrease of $0.7 million on the same period in 2024. In addition to cash, the Company had $7.7 million in short-term receivables, bringing the total of cash and receivables to $10.2 million in Q1 2025.

Operating activities

In agricultural sales, credit transactions are common due to the cyclical nature of farming income, which sees fluctuations with seasonal highs during harvests and lows during planting. This cycle necessitates that farmers have access to essential inputs like seeds, fertilizers, and pesticides ahead of their selling season. To accommodate this, credit terms are offered, allowing farmers to procure these inputs in advance and align their payments with their revenue cycle.

Verde's approach to credit in the agricultural sector reflects a deep understanding of these operational nuances, resulting in a substantial portfolio of receivables. The Company's normal credit term is 30 to 120 days upon shipment, depending on the period of the year, tailored to the specific needs of each farmer, considering the crop cycle, creditworthiness, and other key factors. This strategy ensures farmers have the necessary resources for each planting season, while Verde secures its financial interests through aligned payment schedules.

In Q1 2025, net cash utilized in operating activities decreased to $0.9 million, compared to $2.9 million utilized in Q1 2024. In the first quarter of 2025, the Company recorded a decrease in interest expenses compared to 2024, driven by lower interest payments on loan facilities.

Cash and trade receivables decreased by 41% in Q1 2025, totaling $10.2 million, compared to $17.3 million in Q1 2024. The Company anticipates an improvement in performance from July onward and expects cash and trade receivables to be in a stronger position by year-end relative to 2024.

Investing activities

Cash utilized from investing activities was $0.1 million in Q1 2025, compared to $0.3 million in Q1 2024, primarily due to a reduction in capital expenditure compared to the prior year.

Financing activities

Cash utilized in financing activities was $0.04 million in Q1 2025, compared to $0.77 million in Q1 2024. This reduction reflects the loan renegotiation process, under which the Company did not make any principal debt repayments during Q1 2025.

Loans



CAD $'000 Before renegotiation After renegotiation Short-term loans 32,082 0,293 Long-term loans 12,050 42,132 Total 44,132 42,425

After the court approved the debt renegotiation agreement with its creditors on April 15, 2025, the Company secured a 75% reduction of the principal on certain debts, equivalent to approximately C$1.7 million, bringing the total restructured loan amount to C$42.4 million.13

Financial condition

The Company's current assets decreased to $12.0 million in Q1 2025, compared to $19.6 million in Q1 2024. Current liabilities decreased to $2.9 million in Q1 2025, compared to $28.6 million in Q1 2024; providing a working capital surplus of $9.1 million in Q1 2025, compared to the working capital deficit of $9.0 million in Q1 2024. This improvement was primarily driven by the renegotiation of loans, extending their payment terms to the long term, which positively impacted the Company's working capital position.

About Verde AgriTech

Verde AgriTech is dedicated to advancing sustainable agriculture through the innovation of specialty multi-nutrient potassium fertilizers. Our mission is to increase agricultural productivity, enhance soil health, and significantly contribute to environmental sustainability. Utilizing our unique position in Brazil, we harness proprietary technologies to develop solutions that not only meet the immediate needs of farmers but also address global challenges such as food security and climate change. Our commitment to carbon capture and the production of eco-friendly fertilizers underscores our vision for a future where agriculture contributes positively to the health of our planet.

For more information on how we are leading the way towards sustainable agriculture and climate change mitigation in Brazil, visit our website at https://verde.ag/en/home/.

Cautionary Language and Forward-Looking Statements

All Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resources estimates reported by the Company were estimated in accordance with the Canadian National Instrument 43-101 and the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy, and Petroleum Definition Standards (May 10, 2014). These standards differ significantly from the requirements of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Mineral Resources which are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

This document contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements" are made as of the date of this document. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect current estimates, predictions, expectations or beliefs regarding future events and include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to:

(i) the estimated amount and grade of Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves; (ii) the estimated amount of CO 2 removal potential per ton of rock; (iii) the PFS representing a viable development option for the Project; (iv) estimates of the capital costs of constructing mine facilities and bringing a mine into production, of sustaining capital and the duration of financing payback periods; (v) the estimated amount of future production, both produced and sold; (vi) timing of disclosure for the PFS and recommendations from the Special Committee; (vii) the Company's competitive position in Brazil and demand for potash; (viii) estimates of operating costs and total costs, net cash flow, net present value and economic returns from an operating mine. (ix) the expected terms of the debt restructuring; (x) the expected financial impact of the debt restructuring to the Company; (xi) the timeline for court approval of the debt restructuring; and (xii) the potential arising from the re-assaying of certain core samples.

Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects", "anticipates", "plans", "projects", "estimates", "envisages", "assumes", "intends", "strategy", "goals", "objectives" or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements.

All forward-looking statements are based on Verde's or its consultants' current beliefs as well as various assumptions made by them and information currently available to them. The most significant assumptions are set forth above, but generally these assumptions include, but are not limited to:

(i) the presence of and continuity of resources and reserves at the Project at estimated grades; (ii) the estimation of CO 2 removal based on the chemical and mineralogical composition of assumed resources and reserves; (iii) the geotechnical and metallurgical characteristics of rock conforming to sampled results; including the quantities of water and the quality of the water that must be diverted or treated during mining operations; (iv) the capacities and durability of various machinery and equipment; (v) the availability of personnel, machinery and equipment at estimated prices and within the estimated delivery times; (vi) currency exchange rates; (vii) Super Greensand® and K Forte® sales prices, market size and exchange rate assumed; (viii) appropriate discount rates applied to the cash flows in the economic analysis; (ix) tax rates and royalty rates applicable to the proposed mining operation; (x) the availability of acceptable financing under assumed structure and costs; (xi) anticipated mining losses and dilution; (xii) reasonable contingency requirements; (xiii) success in realizing proposed operations; (xiv) receipt of permits and other regulatory approvals on acceptable terms; and (xv) the fulfilment of environmental assessment commitments and arrangements with local communities.

Although management considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect. Many forward-looking statements are made assuming the correctness of other forward looking statements, such as statements of net present value and internal rates of return, which are based on most of the other forward-looking statements and assumptions herein. The cost information is also prepared using current values, but the time for incurring the costs will be in the future and it is assumed costs will remain stable over the relevant period.

By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and risks exist that estimates, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved or that assumptions do not reflect future experience. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as a number of important factors could cause the actual outcomes to differ materially from the beliefs, plans, objectives, expectations, anticipations, estimates assumptions and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements. These risk factors may be generally stated as the risk that the assumptions and estimates expressed above do not occur as forecast, but specifically include, without limitation: risks related to the court approval process for the debt restructuring; risks relating to variations in the mineral content within the material identified as Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves from that predicted; variations in rates of recovery and extraction; the geotechnical characteristics of the rock mined or through which infrastructure is built differing from that predicted, the quantity of water that will need to be diverted or treated during mining operations being different from what is expected to be encountered during mining operations or post closure, or the rate of flow of the water being different; developments in world metals markets; risks relating to fluctuations in the Brazilian Real relative to the Canadian dollar; increases in the estimated capital and operating costs or unanticipated costs; difficulties attracting the necessary work force; increases in financing costs or adverse changes to the terms of available financing, if any; tax rates or royalties being greater than assumed; changes in development or mining plans due to changes in logistical, technical or other factors; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; risks relating to receipt of regulatory approvals; delays in stakeholder negotiations; changes in regulations applying to the development, operation, and closure of mining operations from what currently exists; the effects of competition in the markets in which Verde operates; operational and infrastructure risks and the additional risks described in Verde's Annual Information Form filed with SEDAR in Canada (available at www.sedar.com) for the year ended December 31, 2023. Verde cautions that the foregoing list of factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive.

When relying on our forward-looking statements to make decisions with respect to Verde, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Verde does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by Verde or on our behalf, except as required by law.

