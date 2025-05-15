WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A provisional data release from CDC's National Vital Statistics System shows 27 percent decrease in drug overdose deaths in the U.S. in 2024. Compared to 2023 on average, this decline suggests more than 81 lives saved every day, according to CDC.Since President Trump declared the opioid crisis a public health emergency in 2017, Congressional support has enabled CDC to expand critical data systems and strengthen overdose prevention capacity across all states.Since late 2023, overdose deaths have steadily declined each month. CDC cites this as a strong sign that public health interventions are making a difference and impact.Despite these overall improvements, overdose remains the leading cause of death for Americans aged 18-44, the data says.'Through sustained funding to support prevention and surveillance activities like the Overdose Data to Action program, we will continue moving toward a future in which Americans no longer lose their lives to drug overdoses,' CDC said in a press release.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX