New Horizon Aircraft Ltd.: Horizon Aircraft Achieves Historic Transition to Forward Flight

~ Horizon Aircraft's unique Cavorite X7 eVTOL becomes the first aircraft in the world to achieve a stable transition using a novel fan-in-wing design ~

TORONTO, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Horizon Aircraft (NASDAQ: HOVR), doing business as Horizon Aircraft, an advanced aerospace engineering company and developer of one of the world's first hybrid eVTOL aircraft, announces that it has achieved full wing transition of its large-scale prototype aircraft.

"Today we join a very small group of companies worldwide that have achieved this critical technical milestone," said Brandon Robinson, CEO and co-founder of Horizon Aircraft. "From the beginning, we have focused on innovations that make the most operational sense with the best available technology. We are looking forward to proving this next on our full-scale, piloted technical demonstrator that is currently under construction."

"This incredible achievement validates our unique and robust approach to the transition phase of flight," said Brian Robinson, Chief Engineer and co-founder. "In our aircraft, the transition phase was designed from the beginning to be a non-event, as there are no complicated multi-copter rotating nacelles or heavy tilt-wing mechanisms, and we have multiple layers of redundancy. The result is an extremely safe and stable transition, a vital part of eVTOL operations, and an area in which many of our competitors have faced serious challenges."

Horizon Aircraft's patented fan-in-wing technology is based on proven technology that leverages the advantages of modern electric motors and batteries to create a next-generation eVTOL system that enables a simpler, safer, and more efficient way to fly. With projected enroute speeds up to 250 mph and operational ranges over 500 miles with fuel reserves, the hybrid electric Cavorite X7 aims to be a disruptive force in the emerging Regional Air Mobility (RAM) market.

About Horizon Aircraft

Horizon Aircraft (NASDAQ: HOVR) is an advanced aerospace engineering company that is developing one of the world's first hybrid eVTOL that is to be able to fly most of its mission exactly like a normal aircraft while offering industry-leading speed, range, and operational utility. Horizon Aircraft's unique designs put the mission first and prioritize safety, performance, and utility. Horizon intends to successfully complete testing and certification of its Cavorite X7 eVTOL and then scale unit production to meet expected demand from regional operators, emergency service providers, and military customers.

