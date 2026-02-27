Horizon Aircraft to Participate in Upcoming Industry Events

TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / February 27, 2026 / New Horizon Aircraft Ltd. ("Horizon Aircraft" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:HOVR) announces that management of the Company will participate in the following upcoming events:

Event: Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC)

Date: March 1-4, 2026

Location: Toronto - Metro Toronto Convention Centre

Event Link: https://pdac.ca/convention-2026

The Company will be available for 1x1 meetings.

Event: Verticon 2026

Date: March 9-12, 2026

Location: Atlanta - Georgia World Congress Center

Event Link: https://verticon.org/

The Company will be available for 1x1 meetings.

Event: AIAC Aerospace on the Hill 2026

Date: March 10-11, 2026

Location: Ottawa - Parliament Hill

The Company will engage in programming and connect with Canada's top policy and decision-makers.

Event: Quebec Air Transport Association 2026 Convention

Date: March 18-20, 2026

Location: Montréal - Marriott Château Champlain

Event Link: https://www.aqta.ca/actualites/6155-congres-annuel-de-l-aqta-2026.html

The Company will participate in a live panel discussion and will be available for informal conversations.

Event: International Aerospace Innovation Forum

Date: April 13-14, 2026

Location: Montréal - Palais des congrès de Montréal

Event Link: https://aeromontreal.ca/en/events/forum_innovation_2026-2/

The Company will participate in a live panel discussion and will be available for informal conversations. The Company's large-scale prototype will be showcased with team members present to engage in discussion.

About Horizon Aircraft

Horizon Aircraft (NASDAQ:HOVR) is an advanced aerospace engineering company that is developing one of the world's first hybrid-electric VTOL (Vertical Take-Off and Landing) aircraft designed to fly most of its mission in traditional wing-borne flight, offering industry-leading speed, range, and operational utility. Horizon Aircraft's unique designs put the mission first and prioritize safety and performance. Upon successful completion of testing and certification of its full-scale aircraft, Horizon Aircraft intends to scale unit production to meet expected demand from regional operators, emergency service providers, and military customers.

For further information, visit:

Website www.horizonaircraft.com

LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/horizon-aircraft-inc

For further information, contact:

Investors:

Kathryn Burns

ir@horizonaircraft.com

Media:

Edwina Frawley-Gangahar

EFG Media Relations

+44 7580 174672

edwina@efgmediarelations.com

