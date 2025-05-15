New report shows how utilities and businesses around the world are reusing water, preventing water loss, and creating more water-secure communities

Utilities and businesses around the world have reused 18.1 billion cubic meters of water since 2019, enabled by solutions from global water technology leader Xylem (NYSE: XYL), the Company revealed in its most recent Sustainability Report. That volume is enough to meet the annual water needs of more than 350 million people, based on global use estimates.1

Reuse is just one part of a broader effort to increase global water security alongside the implementation of advanced treatment and digital technologies. Water managers are using the innovations to protect water sources, remove contaminants, reduce emissions, and make water infrastructure more resilient.

"Our customers are tackling the world's toughest water challenges," said Matthew Pine, Xylem President and Chief Executive Officer. "Their results show the impact of scaling proven technology solutions to strengthen water systems. The work they do empowers businesses and communities to become more water-secure."

In 2019, Xylem launched its 2025 Sustainability Goals, including several targeting the positive impact its technology enables for its customers. Since then, Xylem solutions have enabled customers to:

Reuse 18.1 billion cubic meters of water, extending the lifecycle and value of freshwater. In the U.S., a global spirits manufacturer identified opportunities to reuse more than 3,785 cubic meters of water annually.

In the U.S., a global spirits manufacturer identified opportunities to reuse more than 3,785 cubic meters of water annually. Reduce non-revenue water in distribution networks by 3.7 billion cubic meters. In Spain, a provincial water utility avoided two major pipeline failures and prevented leaks, saving 25,000 cubic meters of water each year with predictive monitoring and analytics.

In Spain, a provincial water utility avoided two major pipeline failures and prevented leaks, saving 25,000 cubic meters of water each year with predictive monitoring and analytics. Prevent 10.7 billion cubic meters of polluted water from entering waterways. In the U.S., an advanced treatment service is enabling industrial manufacturers to remove heavy metals from wastewater, reduce hazardous waste, and minimize discharge to local waterways.

In the U.S., an advanced treatment service is enabling industrial manufacturers to remove heavy metals from wastewater, reduce hazardous waste, and minimize discharge to local waterways. Reduce water-related CO2e emissions by more than 6.4 million metric tons. In Eastern Europe, a food processor cut energy use by 33 percent with an upgrade to smart aeration technology.

Xylem achieved all four of its 2025 Customer Sustainability Goals ahead of schedule. Building on that momentum, the company has set a bold new target: enabling customers to reduce annual water demand by 2 billion cubic meters by 2030.

"We partner with our customers to advance their sustainability ambitions, creating positive impact in the communities we all serve," said Claudia Toussaint, Chief Sustainability Officer. "This report shows how our commitment to sustainability leadership enhances Xylem's competitiveness in the marketplace. By embedding sustainability in every aspect of our business and culture, we are empowering our customers and communities to achieve the water security essential to health and economic growth."

Xylem's impact also extends across its value chain. In 2024, 43% of Xylem's supplier spending supported partners aligned with WASH4Work, a global initiative focused on expanding access to clean water, sanitation, and hygiene.

