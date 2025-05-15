The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company: Goodyear Names Boucharlat to Lead Global Commercial Business

AKRON, Ohio, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) today announced that Grégory Boucharlat has been named senior vice president, Global Commercial. In this new role, Grégory will join the company's senior leadership team, with responsibility for the global strategic coordination of the company's Commercial tire business. Boucharlat will continue to lead Goodyear's Tires-as-a-Service (TaaS) organization as part of the company's Commercial operations. He will report directly to Mark Stewart, Goodyear Chief Executive Officer and President.

Since joining Goodyear more than 30 years ago, Boucharlat has been a key contributor to Goodyear's EMEA Commercial tire business, beginning in truck tire sales and holding various leadership roles of increasing responsibility during his tenure, including vice president, Commercial EU. Grégory expanded his scope by working globally, gaining significant knowledge of Goodyear's Commercial business beyond Europe in his most recent role as vice president, TaaS.

"Grégory brings to this new role proven abilities to drive innovation in our business and expand his leadership responsibility. He is well-positioned to have a fast start and ensure a seamless transition for our Commercial business. I have enormous confidence in his ability to lead our Commercial business on a global scale as our next step in creating a unified and aligned global company," said Stewart.

Boucharlat's appointment is effective immediately. He will be based in Brussels.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 68,000 people and manufactures its products in 53 facilities in 20 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate.

