Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 15.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Verpasst du gerade die Buffett-Aktie der neuen Generation?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 851204 | ISIN: US3825501014 | Ticker-Symbol: GTR
Tradegate
15.05.25 | 09:54
9,786 Euro
-1,79 % -0,178
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,83410,01515:15
9,83410,01515:06
PR Newswire
15.05.2025 14:00 Uhr
44 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company: Goodyear Names Boucharlat to Lead Global Commercial Business

Finanznachrichten News

AKRON, Ohio, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) today announced that Grégory Boucharlat has been named senior vice president, Global Commercial. In this new role, Grégory will join the company's senior leadership team, with responsibility for the global strategic coordination of the company's Commercial tire business. Boucharlat will continue to lead Goodyear's Tires-as-a-Service (TaaS) organization as part of the company's Commercial operations. He will report directly to Mark Stewart, Goodyear Chief Executive Officer and President.

Since joining Goodyear more than 30 years ago, Boucharlat has been a key contributor to Goodyear's EMEA Commercial tire business, beginning in truck tire sales and holding various leadership roles of increasing responsibility during his tenure, including vice president, Commercial EU. Grégory expanded his scope by working globally, gaining significant knowledge of Goodyear's Commercial business beyond Europe in his most recent role as vice president, TaaS.

"Grégory brings to this new role proven abilities to drive innovation in our business and expand his leadership responsibility. He is well-positioned to have a fast start and ensure a seamless transition for our Commercial business. I have enormous confidence in his ability to lead our Commercial business on a global scale as our next step in creating a unified and aligned global company," said Stewart.

Boucharlat's appointment is effective immediately. He will be based in Brussels.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 68,000 people and manufactures its products in 53 facilities in 20 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate.

CONTACT:
DOUG GRASSIAN
330.796.3855
[email protected]

SOURCE The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.