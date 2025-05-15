LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK has lifted restrictions applied to imports of affected commodities from the containment zone in Germany after the country was declared as Foot and Mouth Disease-free.As a result, restrictions previously applied to imports of affected commodities from the containment zone in Germany have now been lifted. This means that exports of FMD-susceptible animals, such as cattle, pigs, sheep, deer and buffaloes, and their products, such as meat and dairy, can resume from the containment zone, provided that all other import conditions are met, according to the UK Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs and Animal and Plant Health Agency.This decision was taken after UK officially recognized Germany as Foot and Mouth Disease-free without vaccination on Wednesday following rigorous technical assessment of the measures applied in Germany and the current disease situation there.'If the situation changes, we will not hesitate to take necessary action in response to the FMD outbreaks in the European Union to protect our domestic biosecurity,' the UK Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs said.Personal import restrictions remain in place that prevent travelers from bringing cattle, sheep, goat, and pig meat, as well as dairy products, from EU countries into the UK for personal use. This includes bringing items like sandwiches, cheese, cured meats, raw meats or milk - regardless of whether it is packed or packaged or whether it has been bought at duty free.Foot and Mouth Disease, or FMD, poses no risk to human or food safety, but is a highly contagious viral disease of cattle, sheep, pigs and other cloven-hoofed animals.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX